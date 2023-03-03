‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Split & Raquel Leviss Could Be the Reason

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have ended their relationship, according to TMZ. Sources connected to the show told the outlet that “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss hooked up with Sandoval and Madix found out, thus causing the split.

Rumors about the couple began to circulate on March 3, 2023, when fans noticed that Madix had deactivated her social media accounts.

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Split Rumors Surfaced in October 2022 & the Couple Denied Them

“Vanderpump Rules” fans have been curious about Sandoval and Madix’s relationship for a few months. In fact, back in October 2022, rumors that the two had split began circulating.

Us Weekly caught up with Madix at BravoCon in October and she told the outlet that her and Sandoval were “fine.”

“You know what’s funny, though? I was just saying to someone else, I was like, ‘I also love to gossip about, like, people I watch on TV.’ I look at all those blind items and things like that. I’m into it, so I totally get it,” she told the outlet.

“If you were to follow all of those things — I mean, we’ve been together for almost nine years — you would think we’ve broken up like times 50 times,” she continued.

When the outlet later chatter with Sandoval, he said that he and Madix were “great.”

In January 2023, fans became concerned about Madix’s relationship with Sandoval all over again when she penned an Instagram caption about a tough 2022.

“I’ve definitely referred to 2022 as tHe WoRsT yEaR oF mY LiFe a number of times. But looking back on all of my memories made me realize that alongside all the grief and mental anguish there was also so much love, joy, and beautiful times with incredible people,” she wrote. Madix mourned the loss of her grandmother, who died in September 2022, and her dog, Charlotte, who died a month prior.

The post is no longer available as Madix’s Instagram account has been deactivated.

