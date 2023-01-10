Ariana Madix Addresses Rumor of ‘Open Relationship’ With Tom Sandoval

The first look at “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 is finally here and naturally, it’s come with some major bombshells in the form of arguments, rumors and hookups.

One of these bombshells came two-thirds into the trailer for the season, when Scheana Shay is seen telling Tom Sandoval that Katie Maloney said, “you and Ariana [Madix] have an open relationship.”

Madix and Sandoval have been together for several seasons now and the comment made by Shay might come as a surprise to many fans, but Madix took to Twitter to set the record straight and deny the rumor. “We dont have an open relationship,” Madix tweeted soon after the trailer came out. “I’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious. #pumprules.”

Emerson Collins from Bravo’s “The People’s Couch” replied to Madix, “Absolutely here for cutting the nonsense off from literally the first second it’s heard” along with a handclap emoji. Madix replied that sometimes it’s important to just cut the rumor off right at its onset. Someone else commented, “Glad you clarified that s*** early bc I really don’t see it.” Madix answered, “lmao right? like are we really gonna waste episodes on trying to figure that one out.”

Ariana Madix Said It Was a Really ‘Awful’ Summer in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer

The trailer included several clips of Madix and Sandoval showing some of what they were up to last summer. There was a big emphasis put on Sandoval and Tom Schwartz trying to open their new restaurant and lounge, Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge. If the first look’s any indication, the process was very stressful for the pair’s friendship and relationships.

There’s also a clip of Sandoval swimming in a pool with Madix and Raquel Leviss both there, and later that same night Sandoval hugging Leviss as the clip cuts to Madix crying, “This summer’s been so f****** awful to me.”

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Said They Were Still Together in October 2022 After Fans Speculated That They Had Split

Madix and Sandoval have been dating for over 8 years now, having first confirmed their relationship at the VPR season 2 reunion in 2014. Since then, the couple has bought their first home together and become dog parents.

“Vanderpump Rules” viewers have heard Madix speak out against marriage and children in the past, making it clear that it’s not for her. However, she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” back in October 2021 that she would consider marrying Sandoval and her opinion of marriage has changed somewhat.

“I think the big thing for me is that I’m not really into the whole fanfare of it,” she shared with WWHL viewers. “It’s really more about the two people. So if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it.” She said she’s not interested in the typical big weddings and bachelorette parties and all the other “fanfare” that her co-stars have gone through over the past several seasons.

Since they began dating, Madix and Sandoval have faced on-and-off speculation from fans about whether they’ve broken up, including earlier in 2022 when they weren’t spotted together regularly. However, Madix reassured VPR fans in October 2022 that she and Sandoval were “fine” and still very much together, according to Us Weekly.

