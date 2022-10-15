Bravo Star Was on Prescription Drug ‘Trip’ During Filming, Co-Star Shares

Austen Kroll revealed that a drug he took to help him sleep on “Winter House” actually caused more trouble than anything.

“I legitimately thought that I was taking a sleeping pill,” he said of taking Ambien on the Bravo show, “but apparently if you fight off the sleep on Ambien, you like trip and wander around like ghosts and talk to people,” he told Page Six.

The “Southern Charm” star said his intention in taking Ambien, a prescription drug to help adults who struggle with insomnia, was good, but the result was the opposite. Kroll’s friend and co-star Craig Conover revealed that Kroll ended up wandering around and spilling secrets while on the drug.

Craig Conover Said Austen Kroll Didn’t Remember Any of the Conversations He’d Had While on the Ambien ‘Trip’

During Kroll and Conover’s joint interview with Page Six, Conover shared that Kroll was “telling people secrets” while wandering around in a sleepwalking state.

Kroll said he’d ask his cast mates the following day if he actually went to bed at 11:30 p.m. and Conover told him that he’d been in Conover’s room at 2 a.m. “I was like, ’No! That was the opposite of what I wanted to do,'” Kroll recalled to the publication.

Conover described Kroll’s “trip” on Ambien as one of the “most amazing things” that will happen on “Winter House” and that viewers will be seeing it unfold. “It leads to something absolutely amazing that happens,” he shared.

Craig Conover Admitted That his Own Stress Caused Him to Drink Too Much on Winter House

Conover said while Ambien wasn’t his issue, he did think he drank a little too much due to still feeling “stress” from filming “Southern Charm” season 8. He described his original show as an “intense season” and since it had just wrapped when he started filming “Winter House,” he “came in hot.”

He said his behavior at the start of the season, which viewers saw included him giving his co-stars cash in exchange for the primary bedroom and getting riled up during games, prompted him to “look in the mirror.” He told Page Six, “I definitely was dealing with those stressful situations by probably drinking a little too much.”

That said, Conover shared that he did eventually “settle down” in the house a bit more and viewers will see that in the next few episodes. Kroll agreed with Conover that many of the cast reached their “breaking point” at different times in the season, which is normal when sharing a house with several other people.

Kroll explained that he was sharing a bathroom with four other guys and teased that he will also reach his breaking point, a little later than Conover did, in the season. He said his breaking point was hinted at in the trailer, which showed him yelling at Ciara Miller.

New episodes of “Winter House” air on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

