Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls Out Andy Cohen, Says She Felt ‘Ambushed’ on WWHL

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel has been speaking out amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, suggesting that reality television stars form a union.

In one of her TikTok videos, Frankel addressed how she feels Andy Cohen approaches his job as a head honcho at Bravo and is wondering why he’s been silent on the idea that reality stars should be treated with a certain level of an industry standard when it comes to their contracts — and compensation.

“We deserve a response from the entertainment industry acknowledging that we have been heard,” Frankel captioned her video.

In the comments section she wrote, “Too many questions about him not to respond.” Frankel talked a little bit about how she and Cohen crossed paths, and also said that she felt ambushed during her time on “Watch What Happens Live” in December 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Frankel Feels That There Has Been ‘Exploitation Without Compensation’ in Reality Television

Frankel didn’t hold back in her recent TikTok.

“I’ve always understood that Bravo is Andy’s first priority. And the Housewives. That’s the realm that he protects. Those are the secrets that he keeps,” Frankel said. She then touched on Cohen’s comments about her podcast “ReWives,” which cause a bit of a rift between the two, which they supposedly worked through.

“Then I went on his show and felt ambushed, but that’s the name of the game there. There are gonna be polls and discussions and they’re kind of designed to make people look bad,” she continued.

The former reality star said that if a person wants to “promote” their products on the show, they have to “take a couple of hits.”

Frankel says that she’s held her tongue over the years when it comes to her opinions of the “Real Housewives” franchise — and other reality shows — because she didn’t want to say anything “untoward about Andy.” She went on to say that she’s been put in positions where she felt “it wasn’t safe” and that she feels as though there has been “exploitation without compensation” for many reality television personalities.

At the end of the video, Frankel concludes that “reality talent isn’t compensated properly.”

People Reacted to Bethenny Frankel’s Video on Social Media

Many social media users seem to be in support of reality television stars taking a stand and forming a union as evidenced by the comments left on Frankel’s TikTok.

“You are a force Bethenny and I think it’s beautiful how much you’re fighting and speaking up on this when you have nothing to gain,” one comment read.

“I love how you analyse [sic] situations and yourself so critically. Really interesting and refreshing,” someone else added.

“You stand for good. Finally, someone real and with good morals who cares about people,” a third comment read.

Other reality stars have also shown support of a union and have commented on Frankel’s various posts on the matter. One of those people is former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.

Rinna shared a photo of Frankel’s interview with Variety in which Frankel discusses the idea of a union for reality stars. “She has a valid point here,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 20, 2023. “And really all the SAG/AFTRA members should boycott Bravocon,” she added.

