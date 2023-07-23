Kyle Richards’ Oldest Daughters Pictured at Wrap Party After Parents’ Separation News

Three of Kyle Richards’ daughters celebrated the culmination of the second season of “Buying Beverly Hills” just about two weeks after Richards and her husband’s separation was reported.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star did not appear on hand at the wrap party for the show, which stars Mauricio Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky, all of whom work for The Agency.

“…that’s a wrap! #buyingbeverlyhillsnetflix S2,” Sophia Umansky captioned an Instagram post on July 16, 2023.

“Buying Beverly Hills” season 1 premiered on November 4, 2022, on Netflix. In April 2023, Deadline confirmed that the show had been renewed for a second season.

Many People Reacted to the Photos of Kyle Richards’ Daughters

It hasn’t been an easy time for the Richards-Umansky family as People magazine reported that the couple had separated earlier this year. However, in a joint statement released on Instagram, Richards and Umansky said that they aren’t getting divorced. In the time since, they’ve been spotted together and it seems like they may be trying to work things out.

They were together as a family for the Fourth of July holiday, but the couple made it clear that the year has been tough on their marriage.

As the family adjusts to whatever new normal has come about, Richards’ daughters appear driven to succeed in their careers in the real estate world and have finished filming the second season of their new reality show amid the family drama.

In the comments section of Sophia Umansky’s post, dozens of reactions popped up, including one from Richards which was a string of clapping hands emoji. Richards’ RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley left a string of hearts, while Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton posted several heart eyes emoji.

Mauricio Umansky Is Excited for Season 2 of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

Back on April 10, 2023, Mauricio Umansky expressed his excitement over the new season of “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“Beverly Hills, we’re back! I’m thrilled to announce that Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is coming soon to Netflix. Big listings, big views and even bigger competition. Can’t wait for you all to see. Thank you for all the love and support,” he captioned an Instagram post.

The show follows the real estate mogul as he grows his business and teaches his daughters the lay of the land. His step-daughter, Aldjufrie, has been with the company since 2013, while her two sisters joined more recently.

And while Richards did not appear on the first season of the show due to filming conflicts and other gigs.

“I’m really excited for my husband and the girls. It’s exciting, it’s fun to see how [The Agency] has grown. But I really have my hands full with the ‘Housewives’ and my acting and producing again. My plate is full right now,” she told Insider in July 2023.

Since renewing the show for a second season, Netflix has confirmed that Richards will be making an appearance. “Kyle will indeed appear in Buying Beverly Hills season 2,” the media giant told People magazine.

