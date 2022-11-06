Below Deck Captain Teases Nearly Fatal Accident on Charter

The inaugural season of “Below Deck Adventure” kicked off on Bravo on November 1 and it already promises a lot of crew and guest drama.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, the newest captain to join the franchise, Captain Kerry Titheradge, teased a really scary incident that took place in Norway with one of their charter guests. As viewers saw, part of the appeal of the Norwegian charters is the high adrenaline activities on offer for guests off the yacht.

However, Captain Kerry spilled that one guest who was on an adventure “nearly got seriously hurt.” He told E! News, “It was on a mountain top. It could have been fatal.” Luckily, the situation ended well, and “Below Deck” fans will have to wait and see if it makes the final edit.

The Press Release for ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Teased Some Adrenaline-Fueled Activities

Titheradge said the guests on the boat this season all wanted to do “something adventurous and to be out of their comfort level.” According to the press release, the charter season is geared toward adrenaline-fueled excursions including “[exploring] the Valdall Caves and [paragliding] in Andalsnes.”

However, because the guests and crew will be cruising through “the unpredictable cold waters of Norway,” the captain has said that it’s important for the yacht crew to keep an eye on the guests’ alcohol consumption. Captain Kerry said while “We want guests to have fun and I’m not a person that says no,” there are certain activities that shouldn’t be allowed when intoxicated.

He said if a guest wants to jump from the top of the yacht into the water but they’re drunk, “that’s not happening,” he revealed but might suggest a tender ride instead.

Captain Kerry Titheradge Gave Some Insight Into the Different Types of Guests That Came Aboard the Yacht This Season, With Some Great Guests & Not-So-Fun Ones

In fact, Captain Kerry teased some of the guests from the charter season and it appears that they include some big drinkers. “We had our first group and they’ve since become good friends and my God can they drink,” he revealed to E! News. “But they can keep it together, they’re not sloppy drunks.”

Another trip was described to the publication as “bougie,” but he said it was incredible and some of their activities were “classy and elegant.” On the other hand, in typical “Below Deck” fashion, Titheradge said there were some guests that he wanted to “throw off” in the first hour after their arrival.

Viewers can also look forward to a “fun group” celebrating one of the charter guests’ divorce. “I had to lock the door of my cabin for that group of ladies,” he laughed. “It was like a lioness hunting her prey.”

“Below Deck Adventure” airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

