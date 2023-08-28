Bethenny Frankel Criticized for ‘Lazy’ Raquel Leviss Interview

Bethenny Frankel’s viral interview with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss is being criticized by another former bar star.

On the August 23, 2023, episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, Stassi Schroeder shared her feelings on the interview — and on the former “Real Housewives” star.

“What I don’t understand is how [Frankel] didn’t — when she found out she was gonna interview her — go and binge-watch seasons 1 through f****** 10, so that she knew everything,” Schroeder said.

“It was lazy. It was a lazy f****** interview. Just hearing her talk the way Bethenny talked about Ariana and Sandoval living together, that was a lazy interview. She did not do her research. She does not understand anything,” she added.

Frankel hasn’t been too bothered by the criticism, however. “Millions listened. #1 podcast worldwide. Rachel and I are very happy. Hate is the best motivator,” she posted on Instagram on August 19, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Also Criticized Bethenny Frankel’s Interview With Raquel Leviss

Schroeder isn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” personality who had something to say about Frankel’s interview with Leviss.

On the August 23, 2023, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Lala Kent shared her feelings on the interview.

“Well it was a hit. A lot of people listened,” she said. “I’m happy that she finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story. I only saw clips. And what I gathered from it is, Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again,” she added.

“To me, she sat there and said, ‘this girl is going to be easy to manipulate because I’m Bethenny Frankel,'” Kent continued, adding, “It was actually really sad to me because I really liked Bethenny Frankel. I felt like everything she said always made sense. She was a great arguer. She was extremely intelligent.”

Bethenny Frankel Has Been Criticized for Other Aspects of the Interview

In addition to the questions she asked (or didn’t ask), other aspects of Frankel’s interview with Leviss have also been questioned. Perhaps the biggest is the report that Leviss didn’t get paid for her appearance on the “Just B” podcast.

“Rachel wasn’t paid for her interview with Bethenny. Bethenny offered her an unedited long-form platform where she could speak freely. Rachel knew no other outlet would give her that freedom,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The claim comes on the heels of Frankel’s “reality reckoning” as she prepares to fight for the rights of reality television stars (per Variety). Many people called Frankel out for being hypocritical, and she has responded.

“Why is it not OK for Bravo to exploit her situation but it is OK for you?” one person asked Frankel on social media, according to Reality Blurb.

“Her voice. Her words. Her choice,” Frankel responded. Answering someone else’s question about paying Leviss, Frankel said, “What and if she was paid is something you don’t and will never know just like what happens on reality TV you will never know either.”

Also during the interview, which was released in three parts on August 16, 17, and 18, 2023, Leviss confirmed that she would not be returning to “Vanderpump Rules.”

