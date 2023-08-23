Kate Chastain Says RHONY Reboot Is ‘Karma’ for Ramona Singer

A Bravo star is sharing her opinion on the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot — and she thinks the show is “karma” for Ramona Singer.

The comments were made by “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain during an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual RealiTea” podcast.

“She is who she is on TV,” Chastain told Page Six in regard to new RHONY star Sai De Silva saying that Singer was a “b****” to her. The comments were made to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I hope this is just a learning lesson for us all in karma,” she told the outlet, mentioning that she feels that Singer is “not nice.”

“And you just never know if you’re rude to someone, they could be taking over your TV show years down the road and telling the world that you were not nice,” Chastain added.

Singer was part of the OG RHONY cast, joining the franchise in season 1. She remained on the show in a full-time role for all 13 seasons prior to the reboot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Announced the RHONY Reboot Following Season 13

Cohen and other Bravo execs seemed to be at a crossroads following the culmination of season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York.” Things were so up in the air, in fact, that the season didn’t even film a reunion.

Their decision to reboot the whole cast was meant with quite a bit of pushback from fans, but Cohen was confident that things would work out.

“Reinventing RHONY. Wow. How do you do that? What a task. How to reboot a show with a legacy as brilliant as ‘RHONY’ and with a group of all-stars who really made that show what it was,” Cohen said at the season 14 premiere party held at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan, according to Page Six.

“And the answer seemed simple: just find a new group of women! No biggie. And guess what? We found the right group of women,” he added.

The new cast consists of De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Daily Mail in January 2023, Singer says that she’s “happy” and doesn’t miss the show “at all.”

“I’m happier now and actually I’m calmer. I don’t miss it at all. It was a great experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she told the outlet.

Ramona Singer Says It’s a ‘Different Era’ of RHONY

In an interview with Melissa Gorga on her “On Display” podcast, Singer was asked if she would be tuning in to watch the newly rebooted show.

“It’s a different era. Bravo knows what they’re doing,” Singer responded, not really answering Gorga’s question.

“I started the show. We were all icons on the show, and then for them to sweep us all to the side, and then put them all on,” she said, adding, “You know what, they know what they’re doing and hopefully they’ll do well and listen, God bless. There’s enough room out there for everybody.”

Singer shared that she actually doesn’t watch many of the other “Housewives” franchises, in general.

