Real Housewives Star Suggests Scandoval is Hypocritical

The “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal has been making headlines for nearly two months, but one Real Housewives star thinks it’s overblown.

In an April 2023 interview on Teresa Giudice’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast,. “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” star Brandi Glanville suggested the “Vanderpump Rules” cast is hypocritical for judging Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

Sandoval cheated on his longtime partner Ariana Madix with their friend and co-star Leviss for more than six months starting in August 2022, and the early days of their affair are playing out on the 10th season of the Bravo reality show.

Brandi Glanville Says the VPR Girls Need to Get Off ‘Their High Horse’

While speaking with Giudice and her co-host Melissa Pfeister, Glanville questioned the hoopla surrounding the scandal, which has been dubbed “Scandoval.” “Is this that big of a scandal?” she asked. “I don’t even think it’s that big of a scandal. All of those people on that show have cheated.”

After Giudice agreed that the infidelity in the group seemed to be a recurring theme, Glanville agreed—and then referenced her own personal experience with one of the women from the Bravo reality show.

“I said the same thing we’re watching it,” she revealed. “I’m ‘Well she slept with this person.’ They’re like ‘Oh you’re a horrible human.’ I’m like “Well you slept with my ex-husband while I was pregnant and married.’ You know, like everyone on that show has cheated so I don’t get the scandal to be honest.”

“I don’t know how all those girls can be on their high horse when they’ve all cheated,” Glanville added.

Glanville appeared to be referring to Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, two of the stars who have been the most vocal about referring to Leviss as a “mistress.” Kent began dating Randall Emmett when he was married to Ambyr Childers, while Shay was the mistress of Eddie Cibrian when he was married to Glanville in the early-2000s. Kent has claimed that she was unaware that Emmett was married when they started dating and Shay has made similar comments about Cibrian.

In light of Scandoval, Shay addressed comments that she’s a hypocrite. After a Twitter user accused her of also being on a “slippery slope” with her judgment of Leviss, she clapped back with, “Remind me when I slept with my best friends bF for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face… I’ll wait.”

On April 28, Glanville tweeted a response to Shay’s comment. “A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana,” she wrote. “You knew eddie was married so it’s all the same. I wasn’t specifically talking about you. I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it’s sad.”

Brandi Glanville Revealed She’s ‘Good’ With Scheana Shay Now

When Glanville uncovered her then-husband’s affair with Shay more than a decade ago, she met with her at Shay’s place of employment, SUR Lounge in West Hollywood. Their meeting was filmed for a 2012 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

After Shay revealed she was upset and “shaking” over the meetup, Glanville snapped, “Don’t cry, really. I lost my family. I lost everything that I had. So if anyone’s going to cry here, it’s not going to be you.”

In 2019, Glanville spoke out on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow” to admit that Shay helped her get out of a bad marriage to Cibrian, who also cheated on her with his now-wife LeAnn Rimes. “I sat down with Scheana and it was hard,” Glanville said. “But when I found out about her, she saved me because I left him.”

In the interview with Giudice, Glanville revealed she’s fine with Shay now. “We’re good now we actually are friends, “ she said. “Yeah, we’re friends.” “I blew up and then I’m over it,” she added of her previous anger toward the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Shay also said she’s in a good place with Glanville. During a January 2023 episode of Dear Media’s “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, she said, “I’m hanging out with Brandi at BravoCon and we’re trying to plan to do each other’s podcasts.”

And three months later, there is still no beef. On April 28, 2023, Glanville posted an update to explain that she “didn’t understand the outrage” over Scandoval considering the VPR group’s history, but that she did exchange texts with Shay following her podcast remarks and they are “good.”

