Bravo Network & Andy Cohen Make Huge Announcement

On April 10, NBCUniversal and Bravo made a big announcement about the future of BravoCon. The popular fan convention will not be held in 2024, but will return to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2025.

BravoCon 2025 will be held at the Caesars Forum from November 14 though the 16 in 2025, according to an official announcement shared on social media.

Fans who are disappointed by the news may be happy to learn that Bravo has other plans for 2024. “The network will roll out even more opportunities throughout 2024 for Bravoholics to get up close and personal with their favorite Bravo stars and celebrate their passionate fandom,” the network’s official press release reads, according to People magazine. More details about what’s ahead are expected in the coming months.

BravoCon is a major event in which dozens of Bravo stars come together for panels in front of live audiences. The convention has previously been held in New York City before relocating to Las Vegas in October 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the BravoCon News on Social Media

A fan shared the news on Reddit, kicking up a new discussion thread about BravoCon being postponed to 2025. For the most part, fans think it’s a good idea to put the convention off for a year.

Many weighed in on the network’s decision.

“I think it has a lot to do with the Olympics & the presidential election. But also no content,” one person said.

“I feel like its a good idea to keep the event more fresh and fun,” someone else added.

“Lawsuits probably are a factor, but not the deciding one. I imagine it mostly has to do with coordinating 100+ schedules,” a third comment read.

“I think from the comments there from others in the industry, it most likely was just too stressful for them to do it every year. The logistics around shooting schedules and wrangling everyone from all the casts there at the same time, just too much to coordinate every year. So likely would be every two years. I’d tend to agree with that theory,” a fourth Redditor wrote.

Bravo Execs Previously Teased More Personal Experiences for Fans

NBCUniversal Entertainment Chairman Frances Berwick spoke with Variety in November 2023 about the future of fan-related Bravo events.

“We initially did this as a marketing endeavor, but we’re trying to run it as a business,” Berwick told the outlet at the time.

The first of these smaller events, “Watch Party by Bravo,” will afford fans in New York City and Los Angeles an opportunity to see “advance screenings and [get] exclusive sneak peeks of the network’s buzziest and most anticipated shows,” per People.

Meanwhile, BravoCon 2025 will start to take shape in the coming months. Fans hoping to secure tickets will have an opportunity to do so soon, with more information expected from the network before the end of the year. Additionally, fans hoping to secure hotel rooms in Las Vegas may do so in preparation for the 2025 dates.

