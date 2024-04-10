A Major Player Could Leave Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

Andy Cohen could be ready to make some big moves when it comes to the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” franchise.

“We’re in an interesting moment,” ET’s Brice Sander said on the April 5 episode of the “Gabbing With Gib” podcast. Sander went on to say that a cast shakeup on Jersey may be inevitable.

With the new season set to premiere on May 5, there already seems to be some questions about what the future for the franchise holds — mainly because Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are not speaking. Sander said that he spoken with Cohen at BravoCon and hinted that Cohen gave off a vibe that this no speaking thing isn’t going to work for the future of the show.

“I’m excited to see like what Jersey looks like with the in this new understanding of Teresa and Melissa don’t talk, are not going to talk, are not going to be friends, but we can still film a show,” he continued. “So I’m excited to watch what that looks like. I do think from talking to Andy back at BravoCon, what they did this year probably is not sustainable for the future of that show,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Gorga Talked About RHONJ’s ‘New Normal’ Back in January

In an interview with ET in January, Gorga said that her and Giudice not speaking to one another is just the show’s “new normal.”

“The biggest misconception is that it’s gonna be more drama between me and my sister-in-law. We don’t even, like, look at each other,” she said.

“It is the new normal. I think it just is what it is. I always say it’s unfortunate. I’ll never be, like, happy about that. But we’re all living, and we’re happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now that’s definitely how it is,” she explained.

Both Gorga and Giudice have said that they don’t have plans to leave the show. However, it’s possible that a decision could be made by Cohen and Bravo to make a big change before season 15 starts filming.

Andy Cohen Previously Said That He Could See Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga Leave the Show

Season 14 will effectively be the second season that Giudice and Gorga don’t interact with one another. While the two have been in the same room together from time to time, the two ended their relationship a couple of years ago and neither seems willing to extend an olive branch.

Cohen has previously said that he really wouldn’t be surprised if the show went on without one of the women.

“I think that’s what is refreshing about the season, and I actually kind of found it refreshing last season, is they’re not even pretending. I mean, they just hate each other,” Cohen said at BravoCon in October 2023, according to People magazine.

Four months prior, Cohen chatted with Us Weekly about RHONJ and was asked if he could envision a RHONJ universe without Giudice or Gorga. “I can imagine anything,” he told the outlet.

READ NEXT: Newly Fired RHOBH Star Shaded by Full-Time Cast Member