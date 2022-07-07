See How Much Brittany Cartwright Has Changed in ‘Then vs. Now’ Photos

Brittany Cartwright sprung onto the reality television scene when she started dating Jax Taylor. The two met in Las Vegas in 2015 and hit it off.

“We met in Vegas. He fell in love with me at first sight. He was with another girl, I stole him away and we’ve been together ever since,” Cartwright said in an interview with Bravo in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

Cartwright and Taylor started dating and before long, Taylor was able to get Cartwright a job at SUR — the swanky eatery and lounge that became the backdrop of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.” Cartwright officially joined the cast of VPR during season 4 and remained a main cast member until she parted ways with the network in 2020.

“The last 8 years on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” Taylor wrote in a statement at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Cartwright has spent several years in the public eye and has come a long way from being a Hooter’s waitress.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Cartwright’s Face Has Changed Drastically While Others Feel She Hasn’t Changed Much at all

On May 24, 2022, the Instagram account “bravo.then.vs.now” shared side-by-side photos of Cartwright, one picture of her from a few years ago and the other more recent. VPR fans took to the comments section of the post to discuss how much — or how little — they feel Cartwright has changed since becoming a reality television star — and a mom.

“She was so stunning before her work. She is stunning now but she definitely did not need anything done,” one comment read.

“I don’t think she looks like she has had anything done,” someone else countered.

“The work she had done aged her 20 years!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“The before is so much better,” another person added.

“Before looks better but she doesn’t look over done to me at all,” a fifth commenter said.

Cartwright Is on a Weight Loss Journey

It’s been a busy couple of years for Cartwright, who married Taylor in 2019, and welcomed her first child in 2021.

The former reality star has been going through a transformation after becoming the newest spokesperson for Jenny Craig.

“My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward. Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there,” Cartwright previously said in a statement, that was posted on Jenny Craig’s Instagram account.

Cartwright has lost some 34 pounds as of the beginning of June 2002 and has upped her weight loss goal to a total of 40 pounds.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Shows off 34-Pound Weight Loss in Pre-Pregnancy Dress