PHOTO: Brittany Cartwright Shows off 34-Pound Weight Loss in Pre-Pregnancy Dress

Brittany Cartwright is having great success on the Jenny Craig program.

As the company’s spokesperson, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star has been sharing updates about her weight loss journey on social media and letting her followers know how it has been going since she started earlier in the year.

On May 31, 2022, Cartwright shared a photo of herself wearing an olive green dress that hasn’t fit her since before she was pregnant with her son, Cruz.

“This is an appreciation post for fitting into a dress I used to wear pre Cruzy,” Cartwright captioned the photo.

She then took to her Instagram Stories to provide an update on her weight loss, letting fans know that she’s officially down 34 pounds and is just six pounds away from her new goal.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cartwright’s Original Weight Loss Goal Was 30 Pounds

When Cartwright first joined Jenny Craig, she wanted to lose 30 pounds. Taking off that amount would get her back to where she was before she started gaining baby weight. In her Instagram Stories, she admits that she hit that goal “so fast” so she decided to set a new goal of 40 pounds.

“It’s been absolutely incredible,” Cartwright said. “I’ve only got six more pounds to go. I’m so proud of myself. I’m so proud of my journey. It has worked amazing for me. The MaxUp program has been incredible. My coach is incredible. It’s so motivating. It’s so easy to stay on track,” Cartwright continued.

She said she’s ready to “keep on truckin’.”

Cartwright received a ton of positive feedback on her newest weight loss photo, including a message from her husband, Jax Taylor, who wrote, “hot wife alert” with two fire emoji in the comments section of the post.

“HOT MAMA,” added Cartwright’s pal Scheana Shay.

“The way she’s not f***** aroundddd,” former VPR star Dayna Kathan commented.

“It really does work!! ur a beauty,” publicist Lori Krebs said.

Cartwright Is Determined to ‘Get [Her] Body Back’

“Every body is beautiful, every one is amazing, every body is different, everybody has a different weight loss journey, but I know after I had the baby I gained a lot more than I expected to and it was a lot harder for me to lose the weight than I thought it would be,” Cartwright said.

“I am feeling good. I’m proud of myself. I’m getting my body back,” Cartwright said.

In addition to being on Jenny Craig, Cartwright has shared videos of herself working out with a personal trainer. However, she does credit Jenny Craig’s MaxUp program for being the key to taking off those pounds quickly.

The former reality star joined the program in January 2022.

“I’ve tried EVERYTHING,” Cartwright captioned a photo announcing her new partnership with Jenny Craig.

“It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward. Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there,” she added.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Shows off Dramatic Weight Loss in a Pastel Bathing Suit