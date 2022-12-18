Fans React to Picture of Toe Nails Shared by Lala Kent

Fans were caught a bit off guard when Lala Kent shared a picture of someone’s foot in a Nike slide on her Instagram Stories.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made note of the toe nails in the photo, which were manicured and painted red, though they were longer than how many people keep their toe nails.

“They’re gorgeous,” Kent captioned the pic. She deleted the upload shortly after posting it.

It didn’t take long for someone to share a screenshot of the foot pic on Reddit where several people reacted to it, many seemingly figuring out that the foot is that of Brittany Cartwright’s. The girls were hanging out together and Cartwright was seen in another picture on Kent’s Instagram Stories wearing the same pair of slides.

Most Reddit Users Didn’t Like the Long Toe Nail Look

Although it could be considered a trend at this point, several Reddit users didn’t like the long toe nail look and commented such on a thread about the photo.

According to BuzzFeed, the trend actually went around in 2019. While some people grow out their natural nails, other people use press ons or even get acrylics to make their toe nails longer.

“Wait till she catches one of those nails on the sheets or a rug and it rips off,” one person wrote.

“This is horrific,” someone else said.

“I low key feel like Lala is trolling Brittany,” a third Redditor added.

“Why do some women grow their toenails long? It is beyond disgusting. Long nails are for your hands. Not your feet!” a fourth wondered.

If those are indeed Cartwright’s toes, it appears as though she may be new to the long toe nail trend. In other photos of her on her Instagram feed in which she is wearing open-toed shoes, her toe nails don’t appear to be very long.

Jax Taylor Has Openly Discussed His Foot Fetish

If you have been a fan of “Vanderpump Rules” since the beginning, you probably know that Jax Taylor, Cartwright’s husband, has a foot fetish — and that he has openly talked about on the show.

For example, there was a scene from season 4 during which Taylor is chatting with Tom Schwartz about Cartwright’s feet. Lisa Vanderpump even talked about it in her Bravo vlog.

“Jax likes feet, huh? Vanderpump said. “He must like my foot because it’s always kicking his a**,” she added.

Taylor talked about his foot fetish again during a game of 21 questions with Bravo in 2015.

“Here’s the thing about feet: you can’t help what you love. You like what you like. I mean, I just can’t help it. I didn’t say when I was born, ‘This is what I want to like.’ I like it. I like women’s feet, I can’t help it. I’m sorry,” he said.

Several people on the aforementioned Reddit thread mentioned Taylor’s foot fetish and wondered if Cartwright kept her toe nails long because of it.

