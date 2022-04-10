Fans Bash Brittany Cartwright for Leaked Photo

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright’s photo is getting blasted by fans on Reddit.

A photo of Cartwright in a white dress and big white hat is making its rounds on social media and fans are not holding back their thoughts.

The image is a behind-the-scenes photo of her April 2019 pre-wedding photoshoot with Cosmopolitan magazine.

Several Fans Thought Brittany Cartwright Looked Like Tom Sandoval ‘in Drag Again’

A Reddit thread was started sharing the photo with the caption, “It’s Giving Jeepers Creepers Bride” and the comments began rolling in.

Several fans thought she looked like her former co-star and friend, Tom Sandoval, dressed up like a woman.

“I’m not trying to be mean- but for a quick second I thought that was Sandoval in drag again,” someone joked. Another fan agreed, writing, “This is nothing again her looks, she’s an attractive woman, but holy shit, just as Sandy is saying in this gif, what the fuck?! Totally thought she was Sandoval in drag too.”

“It’s not Sandoval in drag? WTF is it then?” a fan asked. “ETA: is that Brit? I seriously don’t know who this is because I [100] thought it was Sandoval.”

“OMG-I’m not trying to be mean either, but, she does look like sandoval in drag lol. She looks like a totally different woman than when she first started on VPR,” someone wrote. “She looks like a woman in her forties, not a woman in her early thirties.”

There were also fans that just poked fun of the dress and hat, without mentioning Sandoval.

“What. The. F. Is. This?? In Australia we have a funeral service called White Lady Funerals and no shit this is how they dress…! You Aussies will get this (Heisenberg)” a fan wrote.

“The fact the whites don’t match is driving me bonkers,” a fan wrote. “It’s like scheanas crop top wedding dress,” another fan commented.

“LOL That neckline is gorgeous on her,” someone said. “That hat is fug”

“Oh no baby what is you doin,” another fan wrote.

“Are they trolling her or something?” a fan asked.

“Is this KFC channeling Lisa? What the hell is going on,” another person asked.

“And the shadow is giving nightmare on elm street,” a fan wrote.

“the dress is pretty but what the f*** is that hat, dear god,” someone said.

Brittany Cartwright Is a New Spokesperson for Jenny Craig & Showed off Her Weight Loss

“Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle and something I’ve been very vocal about with my community,” Cartwright told People in January.

Cartwright also said she sees the comments about her weight on her Instagram posts.

“They are still hurtful, but I remind myself that every single body is powerful and beautiful, and that I’m particularly proud of mine,” she told the outlet. “It gave me Cruz! And then I go and cuddle my son.”

Since then, she has shared serval photos revealing her weight loss as she prepares for her Jenny Craig advertisements to come out.

