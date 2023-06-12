Brittany Cartwright Says She Was ‘Shocked’ by Text Tom Sandoval Sent Her

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright, who exited the series after season 8, stated that her former castmate Tom Sandoval sent her a text message in May 2023 during the June 7 episode of her podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by her husband, Jax Taylor. As fans are aware, Sandoval has received criticism from “Vanderpump Rules” viewers since reports began circulating that he and his castmate, Raquel Leviss, were romantically involved for months while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, in March 2023.

According to Cartwright, Sandoval texted her that he and his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, were performing in Louisville, Kentucky, in May 2023. The Kentucky native stated the last time she corresponded with Sandoval via text was in July 2020, when she wished him a belated happy birthday. Cartwright read the message to her podcast guest, “Vanderpump Rules” star, Tom Schwartz, stating, “Thursday May 25 – he text me this, ‘Yo, Brit. Hope you are doing well, our band is playing in Louisville, Kentucky on 6/1 and if any of your family or friends want to come to the show, just let me know and I can put them on my list.’”

Taylor interjected that he believed Sandoval’s text message was “tone deaf.” Cartwright also stated that she “was just so shocked that he texted [her] that” following his cheating scandal. She suggested she was confused by the message because she has been supportive of Madix.

“We hadn’t talked in so long, I am obviously on Ariana’s side about all of this and I just thought that was kind of crazy. Like why would I want my family and friends to go to that? You know, I don’t know — it was just so bizarre to me. And I feel like that’s kind of how he’s been about this whole situation and I couldn’t believe that he texted me that out of nowhere, you know, and I know in his mind he was probably trying to think that was a nice thing. But I was just kind of like whoa,” said Cartwright.

Taylor also alleged that he responded to Sandoval’s text to Cartwright during the June 9 episode of “The Toast” podcast. According to Taylor, he texted the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer, “don’t you ever f***** text my wife again” and reminded him that Cartwright is friends with Madix.

Jax Taylor Said He Wasn’t Surprised About Tom Sandoval’s Affair

While recording the May 26 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Taylor and Cartwright shared their thoughts about Sandoval’s cheating scandal. While Taylor stated he was not shocked by the news, Cartwright stated she found the affair surprising because Leviss was close friends with Madix.

During the podcast episode, Shay referenced that Taylor had cheated on Cartwright with former “Vanderpump Rules” personality, Faith Stowers, before filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 6. Cartwright stated that it “took [them] a very long time to get back on track” following his infidelity.

“I think you just have to trust your heart because I knew I loved him so much and I just always knew that we were meant to be together but he really had to work and prove that he was going to change for me to be able to take him back and even when I did take him back, I didn’t forgive him right away,” said the mother of one.

Taylor also stated that he believed his situation was different from Sandoval’s because “this [was] a full on affair” with Leviss.

“What I did was — I’m not justifying it by any means — it was an absolute mistake,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Stated That He Believes Tom Sandoval Has Been Enjoying ‘the Attention’

While recording the May 24 episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Taylor shared his thoughts about Sandoval having an emotional scene with Lisa Vanderpump in season 10, episode 16. The 43-year-old stated that he did not believe Sandoval was genuinely upset when he was crying about the affair. He said he thinks his former castmate has been enjoying the attention he has received following the scandal.

“I personally don’t believe it, I think it’s all an act. I personally think he’s loving what’s going on right now, I think he’s loving the attention,” said Taylor.