‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Confirms He Was Let Go by Bravo

Aformer “Vanderpump Rules” star has confirmed that his time with Bravo came to an end due to a decision made by production.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, reality star Jax Taylor admitted that his reasons for leaving the hit Bravo show after season 8 weren’t solely his own. Previously, Taylor comments on the matter made it seem clear that his departure was his decision. However, he’s now confirming that he was indeed let go.

The outlet asked Taylor if he was ever given a reason for why he was let go, to which he responded, “No. I don’t know. If they didn’t like me that much, they wouldn’t have had me on Watch What Happens Live or the Peacock show. I think the water is under the bridge with that.”

“We had time to take a refresher, and here we are now. We all needed a break. I’m not upset or mad about how anything went down. It was actually good for my marriage, my son, and my mental health,” he added.

When he was asked if his firing had anything to do with SUR employee Faith Stowers, with whom he had an affair, Taylor said, “No, I don’t think so.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor’s Statement About His Exit From the Show Sounded Like He Made the Decision to Step Away

Taylor was an OG member of “Vanderpump Rules,” joining the cast in season 1. Cartwright joined the show as a guest in season 4 and was brought on in a full-time role in season 6.

Back in 2020, many headlines used the word “fired” when outlets reported Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright’s exit from the show.

However, when Taylor posted a statement — which has since been deleted — on Instagram, he implied that he made the decision to step away.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” he wrote, according to Reality Tea.

In an interview with Us Weekly a few months later, Lisa Vanderpump seemed taken aback when she was asked if she was surprised that Taylor and Cartwright left the show.

“Was I surprised what they decided? Well, if you put it like that, yeah. I would have been really surprised,” she told the outlet. “Who makes the rules? It’s not me. … Bravo, they produce the show. Even though I’m an executive producer on it, you know, they make most of the decisions,” she added.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Have Both Said They’d Be Open to Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Things may look very different for Taylor and Cartwright in 2023 as they are parents to a 2-year-old son named Cruz and have traded in their party days for playgrounds, but the two have both said that they are ready to return to reality television — and that they would strongly consider a return to the show that made them famous.

“If we were asked to go back, I would do that,” Taylor said on the March 28, 2023, episode of their new “When Reality Hits” podcast. He echoed this in another interview he did around the same time.

“I would come back. Yes, to answer your question, yes,” he said when asked about a potential return during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023.

More recently, Cartwright told Us Weekly that she and Taylor have the “itch” to return to VPR.

“It was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over,” she said, adding that doing “Watch What Happens Live” in 2023 was very nostalgic.

