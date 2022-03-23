PHOTO: Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss

On January 11, 2022, Jenny Craig announced that former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright was the company’s new spokesperson.

“My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward. Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there,” Cartwright said in a statement, posted on Jenny Craig’s Instagram account.

Cartwright has been dedicated to the Max Up program, which includes meals, snacks, and a personal weight loss coach. Cartwright has been eating Jenny Craig meals for two months as well as intermittent fasting, which is part of the program that she’s on.

On March 16, 2022, Cartwright provided her Instagram followers with an update on her weight loss journey. The former reality star has lost 20 pounds since she began working with Jenny Craig.

Cartwright Said She’s ‘Feeling so Good’ After Dropping 20 Pounds

Once Cartwright dedicated herself to Jenny Craig’s program, she saw the weight come off fairly quickly. In just two months, the mom-of-one took off 20 pounds, getting her closer to her goal weight.

“Hey guys! I just wanted to do a little update with my weight loss journey with Jenny Craig,” Cartwright said. “It’s going amazing, I’m feeling so good. This is the first time in a long time I felt comfortable wearing a tank top, and that is a big deal for me,” she continued.

Cartwright was indeed wearing a maroon-hued spaghetti strap top in her video.

“I weighed in today that I have lost 20 pounds and four ounces. So, I am like, so proud of myself, so happy that Jenny Craig Max Up Program is working wonders for me. It’s okay to ask for a little bit of help. I mean, I was not losing as much weight as I thought I would after having the baby and postpartum weight loss can be different for all kinds of women, and this program has really just given me that kick in the butt that I needed. I’m so proud of myself,” Cartwright added.

Cartwright Said Snacking Was a Problem for Her

As is the case with many diet plans, the person wanting to lose weight is often shown their bad habits or the reasons that they haven’t been losing weight because they either stop doing something or they change how they were doing something.

This was the case for Cartwright, who admitted that snacking was a problem for her.

“One of the main differences I realize is that I was a huge snacker. So, with this program, talking to my coach — you get a coach on the Max Up plan that you can talk to who motivates you every single week — but not only that, like, I realized, like, I was snacking so much. Like, me and Jax would sit on the couch, watch movies, watch Netflix, whatever, and we just love to snack. And that adds up over time. So, with the intermittent fasting, and Jenny Craig has snacks that are amazing,” she continued.

She went on to share her favorite snacks from the brand, which are portion-controlled and allowed on Jenny Craig’s program.

“I’m so happy I did this,” Cartwright concluded.

