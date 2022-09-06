Brock Davies Shaded by Fans for ‘Gross’ Behavior at Disneyland

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay recently got home after their lavish wedding in Mexico and headed to Disneyland with their daughter Summer for a family outing.

Shay posted a few videos of the trio walking around at Disneyland, including one of Davies from the back showing the shirtless fitness trainer pushing the stroller. In the video, Shay said “Brock couldn’t wait to get his shirt off when we left,” as Southern California was engulfed in a heat wave over the past several days.

A screenshot of Davies walking at the theme part shirtless was shared on social media, where many “Vanderpump Rules” fans ripped him for the move.

Davies Was Ridiculed by Vanderpump Rules Fans as Many Accused the Photo of Being Filtered

Someone created a Reddit thread titled, “What type of grown man can’t keep his shirt on at Disneyland in front of thousands of children?!”

The thread picked up over 200 comments from fans who slammed him, as someone pointed out, “Must’ve lasted for only a few minutes because cast members WILL kick them out for being shirtless lol.” One person wrote, “This is outside of the park when you’re walking to where rideshares and cans pick you up. Which is probably why he wasn’t stopped because technically they weren’t in the park anymore. Also ridiculous. 100 degrees or not, cotton breathes and put your damn shirt on.”

One person commented, “I don’t wanna sit on dumbo after a big sweaty man without a shirt on was just on it? Gross.” Someone else said, “All of his shirts are sheer anyway. Was that not enough ventilation that he had to take the whole thing off?” One person wrote, “These ding dongs would go to Disney during the hottest heat wave.” Another added, “Gross! He’s so gross.” Someone else said, “This is so trashy and also not allowed. Yuck.”

Many people wrote that they thought the video looked very filtered, with someone commenting, “Also just noting that I’m feeling like they used a blur tool, too.” Another asked, “Ok, is that why he looks….fluffy? Like sort of soft?” Someone else commented, “His back doesn’t seem to have any muscle tone.”

One person wrote, “I swear they used a skin smoother filter on it lmfao. It looks like a baby’s back.” Someone said, “First thing I noticed was the insane filter.” One person wrote, “I think his back has been photoshopped, it is way too smooth.” Someone else commented, “I really don’t mean to body shame but for someone who is a personal trainer who supposedly works out constantly he has like zero muscle definition. Like at all.”

Davies & Shay Recently Tied the Knot in Front of Friends & Family in Mexico

Davies and Shay got married after a one-year engagement on August 23, 2022, at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, People reported. The pair said their “I dos” in front of family and friends, including several “Vanderpump Rules” stars.

“I just wanted as much of Brock’s family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding,” Shay told the publication. “For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family.” She added:

The fact that that many people came on vacation with us is so cool. I feel like it’s a small wedding in scale, but it’s big for a destination. I want this special moment. Brock deserves this. We deserve this.

