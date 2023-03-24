Brock Davies Shows Off Shocking New Look After Cutting His Hair Off

Brock Davies is rocking a short new haircut.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star got his long locks chopped off hours before the season 10 reunion was filmed in California – and the process was documented on Instagram. And it’s no surprise that fans couldn’t believe how different he looked with a short haircut.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Davies Debuted His New Haircut at the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 Reunion

In a photo shared the @pumprules Instagram account, on March 24, 2003, Davies was seen walking with co-star Ally Lewber outside of the filming location for the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion — and his new short haircut was in full view. It is unclear if Davies filmed for the reunion or was just on site to support his wife, Scheana Shay.

The fitness guru, who has been known for his long hair, rocked a short haircut that was shaved on the sides and longer on the top.

Fans reacted to say the haircut was long overdue for the father of three.

“Omg, he needed this haircut for sure… He was stuck in the 80s. Lol,” one commenter wrote. “Looks way better,” another agreed.

Others couldn’t believe how “hot” and “fabulous” Davies looked with his new ‘do.

“Finally !! He looks so much better with short hair!” another fan wrote.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Shared Videos of the Trip to the Salon

Before getting his haircut, Davies often wore his thick, long mane of hair in a ponytail or man bun, but when he took it down, fans could see that his hair was longer than his wife, Scheana Shay’s, hair.

In several posts on their Instagram stories, Shay and Davies shared footage of the long-awaited March 2023 trip to see stylist Natalie Beyondo. The Santa Monica-based cosmetologist and barber specializes in men’s hair.

On Davies’ Instagram story, he was seen spinning around in a chair as his wife asked him, ”What’s really happening now, honey? What are we doing?”

“Gonna cut the hair,” the Australian former rugby player confirmed.

“Making him look like Chris Hemsworth,” the stylist added, to which Shay cheered, “Yes, a star!”

A second clip showed the stylist taking a scissor to Davies’ ponytail and chopping it off all at once.

Shay also shared a video of Davies in a stylist’s chair with the caption, “It really all is happening.”

In a later story, the “Good as Gold” singer held up her husband’s chopped-off ponytail and joked that she could use the hair as extensions for her “Vanderpump Rules” reunion look. She then revealed that her husband’s hair was being donated to Locks of Love, the charity organization that makes custom hair pieces for children who have lost their hair to medical conditions.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see the final product of Brock,” Shay teased.

Davies is not the only one who has used this particular stylist. In April 2022, Shay went to Natalie to get an edgy, A-line bob haircut, which can be seen below:

