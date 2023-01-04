‘Below Deck’ Star Blasts Captain Lee Rosbach: ‘Get Real’

Camille Lamb has been clashing with some of her fellow crew members on season 10 of “Below Deck” and she continued the trend on social media after the January 2 episode, lashing out at Captain Lee Rosbach on her Instagram Story.

The deck/stew has been a controversial figure among fans of the show as she butted heads with second stew Alissa Humber over Lamb’s work performance and her attitude toward Humber delegating tasks. Lamb also had an exchange with her chief stew Fraser Olender in the latest episode that got a bit heated.

As the episode aired, Captain Lee tweeted, “Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior, from what I’m seeing is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate.” As viewers know, Rosbach had to leave the yacht in the last episode due to a medical issue and he was replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn.

The beloved captain was also asked his thoughts about Lamb kissing deckhand Ben Willoughby in the captain’s chair and he replied, “Wasn’t my Captains chair at the time. And we both know how I would have felt and dealt with it when I found out.” When Lamb saw her former captain’s comments, she hit back at him on social media.

Camille Lamb Told Captain Lee Rosbach to ‘Get Real’ & Get Off Social Media

The two tweets were posted on the Instagram account Below Deck Sailing in a photo and Lamb shared the post on her Instagram Story and lashed out at Captain Lee. “Have you lost your mind?” she asked.

Lamb added, “I’m a 24 yr old trying to figure out life u just made it that more difficult. You know.. I thought the same thing when you joked about dragging your d*** through whiskey glass infront of a crowd of people at the premiere. My exact thought was.. of all the things you’ve lost Lee, you miss your mind the most. Get real and get off twitter with that bull.”

The Latest Episode Saw Camille Lamb Reach Her Emotional Breaking Point as Captain Sandy Yawn Gave Her an Ultimatum

The episode saw things with Lamb and her co-stars come to a head. After Lamb was called out by Captain Sandy over the radio and explained to her that she felt confused about her role, the new season 10 captain told Olender and bosun Ross McHarg that Lamb would be working only in the interior for the time being to make her role less confusing.

Lamb then argued with Olender, who felt that she should have spoken to him first about her confusion. Later in the episode, Lamb was called into the bridge and told by Yawn that she needed to stop pushing back. Captain Sandy told Lamb that she had one charter to show that she was dedicated to her job or she would be off the boat. However, the episode ended with Lamb yelling at Humber to get out of a guest cabin.

Lamb previously opened up about being confused about her role as a deck/stew and feeling pulled in two different directions, she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. She also said she felt frustrated with Humber’s delivery when telling her the tasks she had to do.

