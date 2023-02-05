‘Below Deck’ Star Says It ‘Took Some Time’ to Get Used to Captain Sandy Yawn

The 10th season of “Below Deck” saw the unprecedented temporary replacement of Captain Lee Rosbach by “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Captain Sandy Yawn. Fraser Olender, who worked with Rosbach in the first few episodes of the season as well as in season 9 when he was a second stew, opened up about the differences between both captains.

“I think they have, overall, very different management styles,” Olender told Us Weekly. He also added that going into season 10, he knew how Captain Lee was as a boss. “I knew Captain Lee and I knew how he worked,” he told the publication. “I knew how he liked things to be run. He also trusted me and he gave me the confidence to be creative and enjoy my take on [being a chief stew].”

Olender said it “took some time” to get accustomed to Captain Sandy’s management style on the boat but despite that, had praise for the “Below Deck Med” captain. “She taught me a lot about myself and I think at the end of the season [you’ll] understand what I mean by that,” he added. “She really opened my eyes to things I previously wouldn’t have dealt with so well, without her making sure I did.”

Captain Sandy Yawn Reprimanded Fraser Olender on ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 & He Said He Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ By It

Viewers have already seen that things may not always be smooth sailing between Captain Sandy and Olender as the captain reprimanded Olender during a charter. Olender walked through the crew mess and heard Camille Lamb explaining to Captain Sandy her side of the argument she had with Alissa Humber.

He suggested that they discuss the event later, since they were in the middle of a meal service, and was told by Captain Sandy to never tell her what to do again. After the episode aired, he shared on Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast that he didn’t regret what he said. He clarified that he wasn’t telling the captain what to do but had just suggested that the conversation take place after the charter. “I was taken off guard and I was really scared,” he confessed.

The latest episode of “Below Deck” also ended with a preview showing that the issues between Olender and Yawn will continue in the future.

Fraser Olender Said He Was So Thankful Rachel Hargrove Was There to Support Him This Season

Through the difficulties of the season, Olender said he relied on chef Rachel Hargrove for support. He told Us Weekly that he “absolutely loved working with her [and] she was a sense of security for me coming back this season with everything that was on my plate.” Olender said Hargrove was there to “sort of pat my back” and credited the chef with helping him get through the season.

“I think that all chefs are in their own rights can be quite hot-headed and tricky,” he confessed. “I think the best skill I’ve learned in yachting to date is how to deal with a chef and how to say things when you should say them or hold off and wait for the right time on things.” That said, Olender added that he was really impressed with how Hargrove managed to keep her cool during season 10.

He explained that almost every yacht that size will have a sous chef working for the head chef so it was “pretty mesmerizing” to see Hargrove “provide this sort of excellence for charter guests as well as crew for six weeks, 24/7.”

