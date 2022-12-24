Captain Lee Rosbach Shares Touching Message for Controversial ‘Below Deck’ Star

Captain Lee Rosbach made the heartbreaking decision to leave the yacht on episode 5 of “Below Deck” season 10 due to a nerve issue that was preventing him from staying the rest of the charter season.

Viewers saw the beloved captain get replaced by another Bravo star, “Below Deck Mediterranean’s” Captain Sandy Yawn. While Yawn has been a more controversial captain among viewers in the past, Rosbach had nothing but great things to say about her after the episode aired.

In an interview with People, Rosbach said Yawn “really did me a solid” and that he was “grateful” she was able to come. “That’s a very difficult situation that I put her in,” he added.

He said not only did Yawn become responsible for his boat and crew but for filming “Below Deck” as well, making it an even more difficult situation to step into. “You’ve got me over here saying, ‘By the way, I may or may not be back, it’s open-ended, but I’ll do my best!'” he added. “I recognize how hard that is.”

Rosbach told the publication that the fact Captain Sandy was willing to come on board into that situation “says a lot about her.” He said, “I owe her big time for that.” One person asked Rosbach on Twitter if it was his choice to pick Yawn as his replacement or if it came from production or even the yacht’s owner. Captain Lee confirmed in his reply that it was “Above my pay grade buddy, sorry.”

Captain Sandy Yawn Expressed Her Support & Well Wishes for Captain Lee Rosbach During the Episode

As the episode was airing, Yawn shared her support for Captain Lee, tweeting that she was “always happy to help a fellow captain” when needed. She said she was hopeful that he would have a quick recovery and wrote that his boat would be in Saint Lucia waiting for his return.

She also tweeted at Rosbach that she was really happy to see he was doing better these days and told her fellow captain, “Stay Well my friend.” The “Below Deck Mediterranean” captain wrote that she didn’t hesitate to head down there when she got the call about the situation. “Our @BravoTV family is strong,” she wrote. “Proud to be part of the #BelowDeck team.”

The Episode Saw Captain Lee Rosbach’s Emotional Farewell From the Boat as His Replacement Arrived

The 5th episode began with Captain Lee telling his crew that he would have to be flying home to the U.S. to get his medical issue checked out, but he was hopeful about returning later in the season.

The captain had an emotional goodbye with the crew as chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stew Fraser Olender in particular became teary-eyed. Viewers then saw Captain Sandy arrive at the yacht and greet Rosbach, telling him that she was sorry about what he was going through.

Rosbach thanked Yawn for coming and said he would be doing his best to return as quickly as possible. “Captain Lee and I go way back,” Yawn admitted in her first confessional interview. “So when I heard about Captain Lee’s situation, I felt terrible. Who wants to leave because you can’t physically do it?”

