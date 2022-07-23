Real Housewives Star Spotted on Date With Bravo Cast Member

Worlds collided in the Bravo world this week as Caroline Brooks from “The Real Housewives of Dubai” went on a date with “Winter House” star Jason Cameron in New York City.

The two stepped out at Carbone for dinner and Brooks shared a photo of them on Twitter with the caption, “Guess who… NYC amazing dinner at Carbone with my hot date. I had a great time last night with great friends. #RHODubai #WinterHouse #BravoTV @BravoTV.”

Guess who… 😊 NYC amazing dinner at Carbone with my hot date. ✨ I had a great time last night with great friends. #RHODubai #WinterHouse #BravoTV @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/WdBvO5F34H — Caroline Brooks (@caroline_dubai) July 15, 2022

A source shared with Page Six that the pair “were extremely friendly and flirtatious. Jason even fed her spicy rigatoni at one point. They’ve definitely known each other for awhile.”

Both Bravo Stars Are Apparently Single at This Time

On RHODubai, Brooks showed off a luxurious lifestyle in Dubai with her 10-year-old son, Adam, including two homes. The entrepreneur was previously married to Zoran, Adam’s father, and moved to Dubai for him but the couple divorced after seven and a half years together. However, the American expat decided to stay in Dubai and has been living there since 2010.

During the show’s premiere, she said, “In my divorce, all I really wanted was my child. So, I made a choice to walk away with nothing. Starting over was probably one of the scariest things I’ve ever had to do in my life. But, my son was my determination, and, I knew for him, I was going to rise to the top. No matter what.”

Cameron, on the other hand, was introduced to Bravo viewers on season one of the spinoff “Winter House.” The model joined many “Summer House” stars in Vermont for the first iteration of the spinoff and began dating Lindsay Hubbard. However, the two split sometime later in 2021 after Hubbard suffered a miscarriage. While Hubbard revealed on “Summer House” that Cameron was “absolutely wonderful,” she realized she wanted to get through the difficult time on her own.

Cameron later told Us Weekly, “We’ll always have a history, if you will, so at the same time I respect her and everywhere that she’s going or headed.” According to his social media, it doesn’t seem as though he’s in a relationship at this time.

Fans Have Been Critical of Brooks on RHODubai Recently

Brooks has been on the receiving end of some criticism from RHODubai fans this week after she ripped into Chanel Ayan on social media. While the majority of the cast has butted heads so far this season, Ayan and Lesa Milan are the only two that have remained loyal to their friendship.

According to screenshots saved by Alex By Bravo, Ayan replied to Brooks’ claim that she was the “thirstiest housewife” by accusing Brooks of being on social media 24/7. However, Brooks then replied, “Aren’t you the same bozo who begged Sara [Al Madani] not to sue you so you wouldn’t land in a UAE prison for lies?” Fans slammed Brooks for crossing a line and bringing up personal information in her response.

