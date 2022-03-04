EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Catching Up With Chad Rogers

It’s been a while since fans have seen Chad Rogers on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” He made fans smile with his adorable dog Starla, his youthful looks and his signature hairdo.

Now, he may no longer be on Bravo, but he’s still killing it in the real estate game. And, he hasn’t lost that ‘do either.

So, what else has Rogers been up to? Get the rundown in our chat with him below.

HEAVY: Okay, first of all, I have to ask. How’s the hair?

Chad Rogers: I’m glad to say I still have all my hair! The only difference since the MDLLA days is that it’s styled differently. I thought people wouldn’t recognize me anymore after “Chad’s hair 2.0” but they do! If it’s not the hair, it’s definitely the voice, which will never change!

HEAVY: Well, I see another thing that hasn’t changed is you’re still with Hilton & Hyland and doing well. How is that going for you right now?

CR: Remember the toilet and paper towel section at the supermarket when the pandemic started? Well, our housing market has been on fire for the greater part of the past few years. This is due to low interest rates and a dramatic shortage of homes for sale. I literally took advantage by jumping in at the start and haven’t slowed down because all my clients want the “Chad” and I’m definitely NOT complaining. Let’s just put it this way – I miss my friends! I’m honored to say that 2021 was a record-breaking year for my 22 years of selling Southern California.

HEAVY: That’s awesome! What’s it like working for Rick Hilton?

CR: Working for Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland at Hilton & Hyland has been the best decision of my career. Hilton & Hyland means more to me than just a workplace. Rick and Jeff are an extension of my family and have 100% supported me since I joined the firm in 2002. At many big real estate firms the realtor is treated like a number, but at Hilton & Hyland it’s actually the opposite, and they care about every one of their agents. The biggest compliment is that Rick and Kathy have me represent them when they are looking to stay in Malibu for an extended period of time. Representing my boss definitely keeps me on my toes and I make sure all of the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed as there’s no room for any error!

HEAVY: Have you seen Rick’s wife Kathy on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?” Do you get a kick out of her? I hope she comes back to the show.

CR: I don’t have any time these days to watch TV. When I’m not working, I like to stay on top of news, friends, and my following, via social networking. I haven’t seen any of the [Beverly Hills] Housewives episodes with Kathy but we follow each other on Instagram so I’m always seeing her posts with clips from the show and her fans. I have to say I’m so entertained when she reposts her fans IG stories of their “Bottoms up” drinking clips. I do need to ask her who “Hunky Dory” is lol. I love Kathy. She loves her family, doesn’t take herself too seriously, and represents the truth to the fullest degree which is why I’m sure she is a fan favorite. Kathy is one of those genuinely caring people that would give the shirt off her back for those in need. She is one of a kind and I’m sure the fans would do anything to see more of her!

HEAVY: Absolutely. She is just wonderful and hilarious, and seems to have really come into her own. So, what does home life look like for you these days?

CR: I’m not going to say home life has been easy. Since losing my 13 1/2 year old chihuahua, Starla, to chronic heart failure at the end of 2020, I’ve had to work through the grief from the loss without missing a beat catering to a very demanding real estate business. I recently fell in love with a mini Aussiedoodle and we have been inseparable since I picked her up last May. Her birth name was Love but I knew I would get a lot of flack from my guy friends so I changed it immediately to Cali, which also suits her perfectly. I have to say that Cali has a very expensive palate and likes to eat my furniture but I wouldn’t trade her for the world.

If she eats my Italian kitchen I might have to reconsider! Just joking … partly. (He laughed.) They say life is much better with a dog and I have to agree. It’s no surprise to me that Dog spelled backward is God because they represent truth and love.

Most people don’t know this about me but I’m naturally an introverted person and prefer to relax so I can recharge from all of the constant overstimulation that my real estate business throws at me. When I’m on, I’m ON; but when I’m off, I’m OFF. For this reason, I prefer to be at home and avoid social distractions. I’m probably ranked Amazon’s biggest customer and have even set up a mini gym at my place so I literally never have to leave! Unless it’s work related, of course. ;)

HEAVY: Your chihuahua Starla was a big part of your story on MDLLA. Now that she’s no longer here, how do you honor her memory?

CR: I made a promise after Starla’s death that I would continue to honor her by not ever falling behind on the legacy which we created together. This pact with myself fueled me to take my business, physical health/well-being, and personal growth to the next level.

To this day I still have a lot of eyeballs watching my journey. It’s a little intimidating at times but for this reason I feel a social responsibility to rise above my own insecurities and limitations so others can see what happens when you’re laser focused, disciplined, and committed to achieving your personal best. Starla was there with me through so much of my journey, she was like my child, and I’m determined to keep living my very best life.

HEAVY: Do you keep in touch with any of the cast members you were on the show with from MDLLA? Are you friendly with any of the current cast too?

CR: I was never personal friends with any realtor that I did the show with, so I wouldn’t say that I keep in touch with any of them. I do like David, James, and Josh Altman. Coincidentally I bumped into Altman while walking Cali and we had a nice exchange. Before the pandemic started, Frederik introduced himself to me at the gym. I enjoyed meeting him as I respect his work ethic. I won’t mention other names as I want to keep this interview positive!



HEAVY: I got ya. So, what motivated you to step away from the show in 2009? I’m sure you get this a lot.

CR: I do get this question a lot. I was tagged in a random post back in September on @housewifehaikus Instagram where she wrote “Bring Back Chad” and most people commenting wanted to know why I left. Even Frederik at the gym asked me why I left and so did Luis when I bumped into him randomly while staying at the same hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

I left the show in 2009 because I was at a point in life when my business was starting to grow tremendously due to being on TV for 3 plus years, and I also needed to take a step back in order to reflect on what was and wasn’t working for me. If I didn’t do this, I feel I couldn’t have achieved what I have over the last 12 years post Bravo. A producer who I was working with while filming MDLLA told me that doing a reality TV show is the best self-help course ever because you get to see how you’re coming across from a totally different perspective. Many people wouldn’t be able to handle the constant noise of criticism and praise, which is so easy to lose yourself in. But if you rise above peoples’ opinions, use the experience to better yourself in truth, the experience is priceless. I will never stop letting my inner voice or heart guide me as I learned that this is the pathway to abundance.

HEAVY: Have you watched MDLLA much over the years? What do you think of the new season?

CR: I actually haven’t watched any full episodes since I’ve left the show. My business keeps me extremely busy so when I’m not working, I’m either working out, playing with Cali, buying food at the market, or getting caught up with world news or current events, and staying on top of my social networking. For this reason, I haven’t watched TV in over 7 years and I don’t miss it.

HEAVY: That’s awesome that business has been so great. What else are you up to?

CR: I started my fitness journey in 2012 and it was right after a relationship ended. I felt it was time to do something that would lift my confidence. Soon after my physical transformation began, I noticed a shift in my physical well-being, and I was more at peace and happy. Once I saw this change, I knew that I would stick with the health and fitness lifestyle forever.

The same principles that I use to set new personal best strength records also go into conquering everything I set out to achieve with my goals. It’s really amazing that this work out journey has shaped my life in the positive ways that it has. Not only have I broken through my genetic limitations and obstacles, but it’s brought me to a deep love and self-respect that I will never take for granted. It’s also taught me that I can achieve anything I desire, no matter how difficult it may seem, with hard work.

Most people don’t believe me when I tell them that my life is really quite simple. I only have 24 hours in a day and I do commit to my 8 hours of sleep. Sometimes a little more but don’t tell anyone! Besides my real estate business, working out, taking care of Cali, and spending time with my parents, there’s not much more I have time to do. But I do feel like 2022 is a great excuse for a new chapter in my book of life. I don’t know what that chapter is yet but I’m staying open to whatever the universe brings my way.

HEAVY: Given that you’re so busy and really enjoying your life, if you were approached by Bravo to return to MDLLA, would that be of any interest to you? Would you do a reality show again?

CR: Over the years, the producers of MDLLA have reached out for me to make a guest appearance, as they said the viewers would love it. I never took them up on this offer but I am humbled that I am missed. The Chad that people remember from the show has turned into Chad 2.0 today, so I’m not sure if MDLLA would even be the right fit. The new version of me does not connect with anything EGO related and the realtors on that show seem to be highly competitive and centered on who sells and has the most. All I really care about is staying true to myself, being grounded, and giving my clients the best service.

Would I ever do reality TV again? I never say never but it would need to be the perfect fit given where I am currently at on my journey. The real question I have is: Are the viewers ready for the new and improved Chad Rogers? We shall see…

HEAVY: Yes, we shall! Wrapping things up … Any fun words, thoughts or Chad-isms for your Bravo fans?

CR: You know me too well since I have a never-ending supply of isms. Here’s a few to hold you over:

Some people bet on red and others bet on black. But I always bet on Chad cause I’m in it to win it.

I feel like the wealthiest person in the world because I’ve done the self-work and love where I’m at in life. To sum it up in two words: “Chad-ching.”