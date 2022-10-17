‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says She Was Disinvited to BravoCon Due to ‘Budget’

Most of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast was in attendance at BravoCon 2022, but there was one person who some fans noticed was missing: Charli Burnett.

Although Burnett has had a relatively smaller role on the hit Bravo series, she did appear on season 9 and is expected to be a part of season 10, which is set to premiere sometime in early 2023.

For those who are unfamiliar with Burnett, she has “become extremely close to Scheana and Raquel,” according to her Bravo bio. “In addition to working at SUR, she is also studying to be an aesthetician. And she even puts her modeling skills to the test to help raise money for a friend’s botched plastic surgery. But questions about loyalty arise when one of her closest friends fails to take her side.”

Burnett hasn’t been on the show nearly as long as some of the OGs like Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney, but the reality star says that she was originally invited to attend BravoCon 2022 with the rest of the cast. So, what happened and why isn’t she in New York City?

Here’s what you need to know:

Burnett Said That She Was Cut From the Lineup Due to ‘Budget’

A few fans had been wondering why Burnett wasn’t with her castmates on stage during the first few BravoCon events and she took to Twitter to reveal the reason.

“I heard a few ex housewives were asked to be at #BravoCon @BravoTV @TheRealCamilleG wonder why we weren’t asked to be there? Fans didn’t want us?” former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards tweeted on Friday, October 14, 2022.

“Gurrrl tell me about it lmao,” Burnett responded to the tweet.

“They told me they didnt have budget for the entire cast of my show, after being previously invited,” she added.

When another fan asked Burnett why she wasn’t at the event in New York City alongside her castmates, she responded with three woman shrugging emoji.

Some Fans Were Disappointed That Burnett Wasn’t Included in BravoCon 2022

A few fans responded to Burnett’s tweets, clearly upset that she wasn’t with the rest of the cast at the three-day event in the Big Apple.

“That really sucks bc #VanderPumpRules is just as part of the @Bravo family as anyone else,” one person tweeted.

“We all need more Charli,” another wrote, adding a brown heart emoji.

“This is inexcusable,” a third comment read.

“Messed up,” someone else tweeted.

As the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” gets closer, several of the cast members have been pumping up fans for what’s to come.

“It’s going to be absolutely insane. And without giving away too much, I feel like with everything that happened, and cast members who have exited, we finally have our footing again,” Burnett’s co-star Lala Kent told People magazine in September 2022.

“And the dynamics, the stakes are so much higher because there’s people getting married, divorced, children involved. And we’re not 23 anymore. We’re not going to shake things off like we used to. I used to think we’re really resilient. Things this season, I don’t think we’ll come back from,” Kent added.

