‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Gets Engaged in Mexico: PHOTOS

“Vanderpump Rules” star Charli Burnett got engaged while her co-stars were at BravoCon.

As the Bravo fan fest took place in Las Vegas over the weekend of November 3-5, fellow bar star Burnett, 26, revealed she got engaged to her longtime love, Corey Loftus, during a romantic getaway to Mexico.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charlie Burnett Flashed Her Ring in Photos Taken on a Beach in Mexico

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on November 5, 2023, Burnett posed with Loftus on a beach in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico. The former SUR waitress wore a long, ivory dress as she flashed her diamond engagement ring in the photos.

“Por supuesto que dije que sí. 💍,” Burnett captioned the post, which translates to “Of course I said yes” in Spanish.

Burnett also shared several photos of the proposal, with Loftus down on one knee. “11.4.2023,” she captioned the photos, which included one of her in tears as she covered her face following the surprise.

Fans and friends reacted to Burnett’s engagement announcement, including “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

“I’M NOT CRYING YOU’RE CRYING,” Madix wrote in the comment section.

“Congratulations guys !!!” added James Kennedy.

“Yeesssssssss!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤” Katie Maloney chimed in.

Celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan, who has appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” and is friends with much of the cast, also reacted. “Congratulations 🔥❤️,” he wrote.

Burnett had actually tried on engagement rings at Chan’s shop more than a year ago, as seen in photos posted by Reality Blurb in September 2022.

Charli Burnett Moved into a New Apartment With Corey Loftus Earlier in 2023

Burnett has known Loftus since at least 2017, according to ScreenRant. She kept her relationship with Loftus mostly private in past seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.” He did appear on the 10th season of the Bravo reality show when she introduced him to the rest of the group.

In 2021, Burnett teased to The Daily Dish that viewers would see “a little bit of Corey here and there” on the Bravo reality show. She noted that being in front of the cameras “was very new for him.” “He did not know he was getting into this at all,” she said. “[He] didn’t know what to expect.”

While he didn’t spend a lot of time on camera, Loftus got to know the “Vanderpump Rules” crew off-camera while he spent weekends working at SUR. “He’s the one that always has off, and he hangs out and parties with the crew more than I do,” Burnett said at the time.

More recently, Burnett gave an update on her relationship during a red carpet event in February 2023. According to BravoTV.com, she said, “I moved into a new apartment with my boyfriend. Super excited about that.”

It is unclear if Burnett filmed at all for the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” although her absence from BravoCon is telling. In June 2023, she told Us Weekly she was unsure about returning to the Bravo reality show following the Scandoval cheating scandal.

In addition to waitressing at SUR, Burnett has worked bottle service and as a licensed esthetician.

