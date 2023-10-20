Jax Taylor Reveals Timeline for 2nd Baby With Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to expand their family. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars welcomed their first child, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021. More than two years later, they are getting close to giving Cruz a sibling.

In an October 2023 interview with E! News, Taylor confirmed he and Cartwright are currently “in negotiations” regarding a second child.

“We are in the talks,” Taylor teased. “It’s negotiating like in sports. We’re negotiating contracts. I don’t want my son to be too old. I want them to be close.”

Taylor told the outlet he does not have a preference for having a baby son or a daughter, but just wants his future child to be “happy and healthy.”

He also said Cartwright, whom he wed in 2019, was “born to be a mother.” “She’s so nurturing,” Taylor said. “She’s a great mother. … She loves kids more than anything. She loves kids more than herself. She’s that Southern belle. She exudes motherhood.”

Jax Taylor Previously Said He Wanted to Enjoy Cruz Through the Toddler Stage

Taylor and Cartwright’s son celebrated his second birthday in April 2023 with a “Toy Story” themed party. Now that Cruz is well into the toddler stage, it’s no surprise that Baby No. 2 is on the brain.

Taylor previously teased a timeline in Q&A on Instagram Live in July 2022 when fans asked him about plans for more kids.

“We’re definitely going to have another baby. We’re just kinda waiting a little bit,” Taylor said at the time, per E! News. The former SUR bartender explained that he and Cartwright wanted to wait about two years before having a second baby. “[Cruz is] just getting into the fun ages right now,” he explained. “Every day is fun.”

One year later, Taylor told Us Weekly the plan was to start trying for a baby in the fall of 2023. “I’m not getting any younger,” he said. “I’m thinking we’re thinking maybe August, September somewhere around there we start trying for number two and then I’m done. God gave me two hands for two.”

Brittany Cartwright Admitted She is ‘Baby Crazy’

In August 2023, Taylor told People magazine he wanted to have “at least one more” child with Cartwright once things slow down in their lives. “We’re just really busy right now,” he said. “It’s been a very busy summer.”

But while Taylor hinted at having just one more child, Cartwright told E! News she wants three – and she thinks she will win that battle with her husband. “Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want,” she told the outlet in 2021. “So we will probably end up with three.”

The former Hooters waitress has already been “baby crazy” for months. In a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly, she said, “I wanna spend this summer having fun and then I’m ready to try for No. 2.”

But Taylor and Cartwright have taken on some extra business ventures and projects in recent months, so things are not slowing down for them. In October 2023, Taylor opened a bar, Jax’s Studio City, and Cartwright is heavily involved in the business. In addition, the two are set to be part of a “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff, according to Deadline.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Will Work Following Scandoval