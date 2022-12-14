Below Deck Stars Fire Shots at Each Other Over Charity Work

Two “Below Deck” stars were among the volunteers helping out in Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the U.S. coast in late September 2022 but one recently called the other out over their efforts.

Chef Dave White from “Below Deck Mediterranean” and Adrienne Gang, the chief stew from “Below Deck” season one who is also a chef, both worked preparing meals for hurricane-affected residents with the World Central Kitchen. However, while discussing the volunteer work on Anchor Watch on November 29, Gang claimed that she only saw White there “one time for two minutes.”

Gang told the podcast co-hosts Jason Berrent and Joshua Zehner that she was at the pop-up kitchen for 30 days, working 12-hour shifts every day. “[White] hopped over for about an hour and a half to my knowledge, and took a couple of pictures and left,” Gang claimed. “I was there for 30 days, so I don’t know where he was. But I had a bunch of other people ask me like, ‘What was it like working with Chef Dave?’ And I was like, ‘Great question. Don’t know. Never worked with him.’”

Chef Dave White Said He Quit His Job to Volunteer at the Kitchen But Couldn’t Stay Long Due to Not Having a Place to Sleep

White posted about his work with the World Central Kitchen on Instagram on October 12, sharing a photo of himself at work in the kitchen with the caption, “Every little helps just remember that! Cooking up a delicious beef and broccoli pasta stroganoff for the people of South West Florida!”

After Gang’s accusatory comments, White shared his perspective on what happened, telling Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he quit his job in Monaco to fly to Florida to help. He joined up with other chefs that he’d been working with for World Central Kitchen in Ukraine and Poland, and arrived in Fort Myers “as soon as they set the kitchen up.”

He said he was “in the kitchen there for two days, cooking and not just taking pictures, cooking.” However, he had nowhere to stay because the other people there were working on paid contracts but he was volunteering and therefore “legally” unable to stay in their accommodation.

Dave White Said He Tried to Sleep in His Car But Was Told to Leave by the National Guard

White told the publication that he didn’t want to leave so he attempted to sleep in his car until the National Guard told him to move. “I had no way to stay,” he shared. “So then I drove back to West Palm three and a half hours every morning and I got there as early as I could.” After about three days, he said there were “too many chefs in the kitchen” and a lot of “politics” involved.

At that point, he moved from the kitchen to another room “making sandwiches with all the actual volunteers” and wasn’t cooking. He said he saw Gang as she arrived on site on his second day there. “I was there before her,” he explained. “So that’s obviously why she didn’t see me.” However, by then he had nowhere to stay and couldn’t make it work so he ended up accepting a new job, he revealed.

White told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he was disappointed he couldn’t help out longer and wanted to stay and help but couldn’t make the accommodations work. He said he appreciated that Gang helped out as well and was there for a lot longer, but added that her comments were “unnecessary. But that’s fine,” he concluded. “People can believe what they want to believe.”

