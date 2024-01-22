Craig Conover Shares Secret About ‘Southern Charm’ Filming

Craig Conover spoke out about producers’ involvement in “Southern Charm” storylines.

During a January 2024 interview on the “Good Guys” podcast, the Bravo star admitted to host Josh Peck that producers help move storylines along by prompting cast members to talk about certain subjects.

“I call it structured improv,” Conover said. “Their job is to help tell a story.”

Craig Conover Said ‘Southern Charm’ Producers Jump in Due to Time Constraints

There has long been speculation that “Southern Charm” is staged. Even former co-star Ashley Jacobs told Us Weekly that some storylines seem “very manufactured.”

But in the “Good Guys” interview, Conover explained that there is only so much time to film when various groups of cast members get together, so producers have to make the most of that time.

“If we were filming a scene for ‘Southern Charm’ and we’re in the middle of the season and the three of us go to dinner and we talk about that one time we did a podcast together in New York, like it’s a waste of time,” Conover said. “We could talk about that, but we also have to address the big fight at the party last week and we have to address the affair that’s happening between our two friends.”

“If we weren’t talking about that, a producer might encourage us to be like ‘Hey, this is great what you guys are talking about, but also we’d love to hear your thoughts on so and so,'” the Sewing Down South founder continued. “Like, a good producer will help motivate stuff and that’s just because of efficiency of time.”

Fans reacted to Conover’s comments on Instagram. Some felt that “structured improv” is the same thing as “scripted reality.”

“Great way to explain it, but isn’t that basically the definition of scripted reality,” one fan asked.

“So, produced. As expected,” another wrote of “Southern Charm.” “Reality tv is no longer reality tv. It’s a semi scripted show,” another chimed in.

But others appreciated Conover’s candor. “We love transparency and a reminder of producers are involved but it certainly isn’t scripted,” wrote @brandsbybravo.

“That’s actually a good way to explain it,” another fan agreed. “Such a good answer. No wonder Bravo loves Craig!” added another fan.

Whitney Sudler-Smith Said There’s ‘No Prompting’ From Producers

Conover’s comments differ from what Whitney Sudler-Smith once said about “Southern Charm” filming. In 2018, Sudler-Smith, a co-creator and executive producer on the Bravo reality show, told Urban Daddy that there were no producer prompts.

“People always ask, ‘Oh, is it scripted? How much is real?’ And all of it is real,” Sudler-Smith said. “You don’t have to do anything; there’s no prompting,” he added of producers’ interaction with the cast. “That’s what makes them so compelling, is they have a lot going on in their lives.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sudler-Smith contradicted himself a bit when he spoke about how the cast comes off on TV. “People think we’re a lot more degenerate than we really are,” he said. “People think I live with my mother and don’t work, which is the complete opposite. Shep [Rose] is not the kind of ne’er-do-well people think he is in some regards.”

Sudler-Smith also had a pre-planned “vision” for the show. “You always have lofty ambitions to transcend the genre and the format,” he said. “We kind of wanted to have a bit of that ‘Downton Abbey,’ upstairs/downstairs thing … We wanted some of the fun tone of ‘Animal House,’ a little bit of ‘The Bachelor’ thrown in, and all of it with a Bravo feel. I think we’ve stayed true to that vision for the most part.”

