Daisy Kelliher Gets Candid Over ‘Below Deck’ Regrets

Daisy Kelliher has a lot of regrets regarding “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” she shared on April 22 when she took part in an Instagram Q&A.

The chief stew, who appeared on the show since season 2, shared that she suffers from anxiety and a lot of the episodes were hard for her to watch. She was asked by fans if she had any regrets about her actions in “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 and she laughed, “Everything. I regret everything.”

The Ireland native said, “I enjoy watching the show because I actually think it’s hilarious. The [April 24 episode], I think I’ve never laughed so hard in the first 10 minutes ever, it’s absolutely hysterical,” she added. She explained that while she can step back from the situation and see that they can be funny for viewers, she doesn’t like watching herself and her response to events. “I just regret everything,” she reiterated.

Kelliher was then asked if she regretted returning for season 4 given that and she said she didn’t. “I learned a lot, I grew a lot, I enjoy every season,” she shared. “I’m definitely somebody who thrives in high-pressure environments and experiences like ‘Below Deck’ so for me, it just feels like an accomplishment.” In fact, Kelliher said she wouldn’t change anything about all three of her “Below Deck” seasons because she learned a lot and wouldn’t want to dwell on the past.

Daisy Kelliher Also Responded to a Question About Her Future on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Kelliher was also asked during her Instagram Q&A if she’d want to return for another season and she was a bit coy with her answer. She explained that it depends on a lot of different factors, including what she’s up to in her life when filming comes around.

The Irish chief stew also pointed out that it also depends on Bravo as she might not even be asked back. “I don’t know at the moment,” she concluded. “The answer is neither confirm nor deny.”

Kelliher also said she’d be open to doing other reality shows if she was ever asked, but it would also depend on the show itself. She shared that she really enjoyed filming “Below Deck” and likes that the show is pretty accurate to life and not heavily produced and edited, so she wouldn’t want to appear on a show that’s more produced.

Daisy Kelliher Is Involved in a Love Triangle With Gary King & Colin MacRae This Season

Season 4 of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” premiered on April 10 and Kelliher is set to be the center of some drama if the trailer is any indication.

Most notably, the chief stew found herself in a love triangle with chief engineer Colin MacRae and Gary King. As viewers will recall, Kelliher and King made out in the hot tub in season 3 and the two have had a flirtatious “will-they-won’t-they” friendship for a while now.

However, in season 4, MacRae and Kelliher hook up and that will cause some jealousy and frustration on King’s part. Kelliher shared with E! News that it wasn’t her plan to go for MacRae but the two had a natural chemistry for some time now. The chief stew has yet to reveal where she stands with either of her co-stars now and shared on her Instagram that viewers will have to watch the season to see what unfolds.

