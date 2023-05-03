Fans Confused by Danielle Olivera’s ‘Vague’ Post About Her ‘Intuition’

Danielle Olivera opened up about her recent state of mind after the 12th episode of “Summer House” season 7 aired on May 1, but her comments left many fans confused. After the episode aired, Olivera posted three photos of a beach trip to Mexico and added text that said, “The timing of this episode and this Mexico trip feels important.”

“We had a very special cacao ceremony last night, everyone wearing white and sharing their birthdays so that we can each have a personal reading,” she continued. In a second slide, Olivera added, “It’s not something I’ve felt comfortable with until recently. My intuition drives me but it’s time for my voice to also take the lead. Idk I felt so energized by this. And it resonates with how I’ve been feeling and how I want to move forward. Forever hoping my friends will be along there with me.”

She wrote that she “was an eagle – someone who zooms out and sees. Taking a lot of things on.” She reiterated that her reading referenced her intuition a lot and suggested that she should keep following it but also “start using my voice more.” She concluded, “She said there are ppl in your life where I might want to say ‘I see you, but do you see me.’ I almost cried.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Lot of Fans Said They Were Confused About What Danielle Olivera Was Trying to Say in Her Story

Many fans were confused by Olivera’s post and said it was very “vague,” especially in light of the latest “Summer House” episode that she referenced. Someone commented in a Reddit thread, “Yeah, all I got out of three slides of nonsense was well, she’s officially lost it. Also, she’s way too grown for this vague-posting crap.”

Another person said it seemed like Olivera was “fully blaming Lindsay still,” while others wondered why she wasn’t taking any accountability. Someone wrote, “It sounds to me like she’s interpreting her reading as validation on the whole Lindsay situation… But her ‘using her voice’ led to calling Lindsay and Carl a**holes for not including her in a proposal she was 100% not supportive of??? Whatever Danielle. Double down and be vague about it but we all saw the footage.”

One fan commented, “no one has the time to put her damn puzzle pieces together.” Someone else asked, “Who is in these photos? Can someone help with me with some context? This is just bizarre.”

The Episode Saw Danielle Olivera Say She Didn’t Want to Be Around If Carl Radke Proposed to Lindsay Hubbard

The “Summer House” episode that aired just before Olivera posted the photos to her Instagram Story, titled “Ring of Fire,” had a couple of storylines involving Olivera that she could have been referencing.

During the episode, Olivera and Chris Leoni hosted a Latin dinner night for the house and Olivera opened up about her Hispanic heritage and how she’d felt that she had to suppress that part of herself to pursue her career. She opened up that she was finally feeling like she could celebrate that side and proclaimed in one confessional interview that she was a proud Puerto Rican.

Later in the episode, Carl Radke ended up proposing to Lindsay Hubbard away from their housemates at the beach. Radke had let in Leoni and Kyle Cooke on his plans in advance but hadn’t told anyone else.

At the house, oblivious to what was going on, Mya Allen told some of the girls that she thought Radke would propose to Hubbard the following weekend, to which Olivera replied that in that case, she wouldn’t be coming to the summer house. She then walked away and said, “They could live happily ever f****** after.”

During the preview for the next episode, viewers saw Cooke filling in the housemates on the proposal that was going on at that very moment, presumably to get them ready for the couple’s engagement party. The preview cut to Olivera fuming that Radke didn’t include her in the proposal and she then emotionally stormed out of the house.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’