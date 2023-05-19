Larry Birkhead Gives Big Update on Dannielynn Birkhead

Larry Birkhead has raised his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead as a single dad since the death of her mom, Anna Nicole Smith, in 2007.

Over the years, Larry Birkhead, who previously appeared on Bravo’s “Millionaire Matchmaker,” has made sure to keep his daughter out of the public eye. He’s given her a safe place to grow and learn without the pressures of the outside world and he’s received a lot of praise for the job he’s done raising his only daughter.

Dannielynn Birkhead is now 16-years-old and she’s starting to think about going off to college — and what she wants to do with her life.

“It’s one of those things where she’s just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don’t know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college,” Larry Birkhead told People magazine, adding, “It’s one of those things that all parents go through. They don’t want their kids to go off, but they know they have to.”

Dannielynn Birkhead Is Showing an Interest in Forensics

Although she has a couple of years to figure out what she wants to do in life, Dannielynn Birkhead has shown an interest in forensics, her dad tells People.

“She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she’s starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline. So we’re on the same page with that,” Larry Birkhead explained, adding that while Dannielynn Birkhead is really enjoying some of what she’s learned about crime scene investigation, he wouldn’t be surprised if she changed her mind about what to study. “You know how kids do. They can say this today, but tomorrow, she’s into something else,” he said.

On May 5, 2023, Larry Birkhead and his daughter were invited to the Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala, which they attended ahead of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs the next day. Fans couldn’t help but notice how grown up Dannielynn Birkhead looked — and how much she resembled her mom.

“Can’t believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend,” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo of him and his daughter; Dannielynn Birkhead honored her late mother by wearing a shirt with photos of Anna Nicole Smith’s Guess campaign.

Dannielynn Birkhead Attends the Kentucky Derby With Her Dad Every Year

Since she was young, Dannielynn Birkhead has been her father’s date to the Kentucky Derby each year. As she’s gotten older, her and Larry Birkhead have coordinated outfits and really have stolen the show. Each year, fans look forward to seeing Dannielynn Birkhead — and 2023 was no different.

At the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn Birkhead wore a light blue gown that featured large sunflowers on the skirt. Larry Birkhead matched in a light blue suit with a golden tie.

After Larry Birkhead shared a photo of himself and his daughter on Instagram, dozens of fans took to the comments section to praise him for doing a great job raising his little girl.

“My Lawd, she is beautiful like her mom!! Identical ! Thank you dad for being there for her always ! You rock,” one person wrote.

“God shes so beautiful! She is a splitting image of her mom! God bless you both! Well done, dad,” someone else added.

