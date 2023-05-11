‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Franchise Departure Following Family News

A “Real Housewives” star has announced her departure from the Salt Lake City franchise after getting some family news.

On May 10, 2023, Angie Harrington revealed that she was leaving the show after three seasons in a part-time role. The decision came after she and her husband, Chris, found out that their son, Hart, is autistic.

“I think we noticed that something wasn’t typical with Hart, probably around age one. He was extremely advanced physically. He was walking by 9 months. He was climbing on things, but he wasn’t saying those little words that you expected your 1-year-old to start saying,” she told People magazine. She went on to explain that her family has made some necessary adjustments that better suit Hart.

“Life isn’t the same, but that’s okay. It’s our new normal and you just have to come up with the plan that works for your family so that everyone’s getting their needs met. And we’re still trying to figure that out quite honestly,” Harrington said, adding that she was offered a contract to return to RHOSLC season 4, but she declined.

“This is just a time when my family really needs me, and I wasn’t able to commit to it,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Angie Harrington Thanked Fans for Their Support

Following her interview with People magazine, Harrington shared a photo of herself and Hart on her Instagram feed and thanked fans for their support in the caption of the post.

“To the @bravotv community/fans I am forever grateful for the lessons I learned and the friendships I made. My babies need me right now. We’ve got a long and hopeful journey ahead. We look forward to continuing to drive awareness to a cause that is impacting so many families and beautiful children. These kids have superpowers,” she wrote.

“To my friends, family and Bravo fans (the nice ones ;)) your love and support has meant the world to us. Thank you for the bottom of my heart ♥️ @cch360 you’re the best dad Hart could ask for…I know he chose you,” she added.

Harrington has two older sons, Cole, 15, and Rome, 18, and Chris is also a dad to two older kids from a previous relationship.

Fans Reacted to the News of Angie Harrington’s Exit

Harrington made her Bravo debut on season 1 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” in 2020. In November 2022, the reality star did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and when someone asked if she’d return to the franchise, she admitted that she wasn’t sure.

“Part time this year worked well with my lifestyle. I like my life either way. What is meant to be will be,” she said. It was that same month that the Harringtons learned of Hart’s diagnosis, according to People.

Flash forward six months and fans now have an answer. Many have shown their support for Harrington in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“You are an amazing mom!!! He is lucky to have you!!” one person wrote.

“Angie. The best family with the best mom. Will miss seeing you on screen but so excited for your next chapter,” someone else added.

“I hoped you would finally be a full fledge housewife on the show. I understand your children come first though,” a third Instagram user said.

“Beautiful family. Hart looks just like you. He’s a lucky little boy,” a fourth comment read.

