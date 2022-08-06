Dannielynn Birkhead Is all Grown Up in New Photos

Dannielynn Birkhead got the opportunity of a lifetime when she went backstage to meet Janet Jackson in Cincinnati, Ohio. However, this wasn’t her first time meeting the iconic star.

Birkhead, who is now 15-years-old, attended the concert with her dad, Larry Birkhead. The two posed for photos with Jackson and Larry shared some photos of the event on his Instagram account.

“Heading out to Dannielynn’s second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth)in Cincinnati as we sit here arguing which one of us is the bigger Janet fan. It’s going to be ‘Nasty’ outside in the 100 degrees weather, but we are looking forward to it,” Larry captioned a post.

Larry shared some photos from meeting Jackson at the concert in July and also shared some pictures from when he and his daughter previously met the superstar. Larry is a huge Jackson fan — and it looks like he’s sharing that adoration with his teen.

Here’s what you need to know:

Larry Has Been Raising Dannielynn Since Her Mom Died in 2007

Dannielynn’s mom, Anna Nicole Smith, died following an accidental drug overdose in 2007, according to ABC News. At the time, Dannielynn was just 1-years-old at the time. Since that time, Dannielynn has been in the care of her dad, who had taken a paternity test to prove that he was her biological father shortly after she was born.

Over the years, Larry was dedicated to giving Dannielynn the best life that he could and managed to keep her out of the public eye, save for a few public appearances at events like the Kentucky Derby, which became a tradition for the father-daughter duo.

“She is fearless like her mom. She’ll get on any roller coaster that you put in front of her,” Larry said during an interview on 20/20 in 2017. He’s been fiercely protective of his daughter and has been determined to doing what’s best for her over the years.

“I’ve had companies call me since [Dannielynn appeared in a Guess campaign] and ask for her to model, and that answer’s ‘no.’ She doesn’t show any interest in it. She wants to be a kid,” he said.

Fans Think Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom

People have enjoyed watching Dannielynn grow up and seem to love seeing her whenever she steps out with her dad. Her recent Janet Jackson concert photos had people saying that she’s the spitting image of her mom — something that people have thought for years.

“BEAUTIFUL LIKE HER MOMMY,” one person wrote in the comments section of Larry’s Instagram post.

“She look’s just like her mom and at first glance I thought you were Keith Urban,” someone else added.

“Anna Nicole and Daniel looking down proud! Anna picked an amazing father to her daughter,” a third comment read.

“She looks so grown up! The perfect mix of you and Anna Nicole. Have a great time,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

“It’s so nice to see you be such a good father to her. We were all mesmerized by her Mom; will never forget the moment we learned of her passing. Anna must be looking down happy for her daughter,” another Instagram user chimed in.

