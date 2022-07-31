WATCH: Fans React to New Kim Richards’ Interview

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star chatted with Access Hollywood’s Lauren Herbert at an event for Menolabs.

Hebert shared her interview with Richards on TikTok. The former reality star was asked if she was “excited” that her sister Kathy Hilton was back on RHOBH.

“Uhm, no,” Richards said with a small laugh. “Actually, I am. I just, you know, I told her last season, ‘I support you 100%. I know Kyle’s got… and we’ve all got each other and it’s going to be good.’ When this season came, I just felt like I wasn’t sure about it. So I didn’t say any… I just kinda took a step back and I did say to her at one point, ‘I don’t know,'” Richards said.

Hilton was a late addition to season 12 and made her first appearance on the season on the July 20, 2022, episode. There have been all kinds of rumors of what’s going to go down this season, including a fight between Hilton and her sister, Kyle Richards, that causes a bit of a rift in their relationship. Kim seems to be referring to this argument in her interview with Access Hollywood.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Said What She’s Heard About the New Season Has Made Her ‘Sad’

Kim left RHOBH after season 5. She previously appeared on the show alongside her sister Kyle and the two experienced a lot of ups and downs as Bravo cameras filmed. Now, Kim is on the outside while Kyle and their other sister Kathy go threw it.

“Now I’ve heard it hasn’t gone as well and I think, if anything, it’s just made me sad,” Richards said.

“I’ve cried a little bit over it and I don’t watch the show right now. I don’t watch TV… But to hear that they aren’t doing well, it hurts me. It brings back memories from myself and, more than anything, I just want us all to love each other. And, you know, you can’t force things, but I want it to be, you know, wonderful,” Richards added.

TikTok Users Reacted to Kim’s Interview in the Comments

Kim wore a relatively casual outfit that consisted of a pair of black slacks, a long-sleeved black tunic, a black belt bag, and a pair of black shoes that read “you are beautiful.” Kim accessorized with heavy jewelry, including a lot of turquoise pieces. She wore her hair half up and pinned back away from her face.

This is one of the only appearances that Kim has made since her niece Paris Hilton’s wedding. People who haven’t seen her in a while appeared taken back by her appearance. Others felt that she looked great.

“Aging herself no fillers. Good so lovely,” one person commented on Hebert’s TikTok.

“Omg – she has aged a lot,” someone else wrote.

“I think she looks great, she’s aging gracefully. She’s had tough times on the show and this is only a short clip but she seems like she’s doing well,” a third TikTok user added.

“Wow !!! Kim is not ok……..,” another person countered.

“She seems off a bit but so very loving,” someone else said.

