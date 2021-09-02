Fredrik Eklund’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fredrik Eklund Net worth: $30 million

$30 million Birthday: April 26, 1977

April 26, 1977 Alumni of: Stockholm School of Economics

Bravo fans rejoice, because “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” is back for another season, and so is Fredrik Eklund! Wait–what?

Although Eklund first found his claim to fame on “Million Dollar Listing New York,” he will be appearing as a full-time cast member on this season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” as he moved to Los Angeles with his family in July 2019, but works bicoastally. So, with two shows on Bravo and a successful career as a real estate agent, just how much money does Eklund have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eklund has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Here’s what you need to know about Eklund’s net worth:

1. Eklund Earns Money by Appearing on ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ and ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’

Of course, Eklund earns money by appearing on “Million Dollar Listing New York” and now, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” Although his exact salary remains unknown, according to a 2016 report by Business Insider, reality TV stars can sometimes earn up to $10,000 per episode after the show has been on the air for a few years.

“I don’t necessarily love watching myself, but I love filming,” Eklund admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2021. “And for me, it’s done huge things. I went to Australia a couple of years ago, and people are screaming, literally, at the airport. And there’s no producers whispering in your ear, ‘Hey, get in a fight with this person.’ It’s just your life out there in front of the camera? It really is. And there’s been many questions over the years: Is it real or not? And I always say to everybody, “I wish it was scripted. It would be a lot easier for me.’ No, it’s not.”

2. Eklund Has His Own Real Estate Team

The show is called “Million Dollar Listing,” so, of course, Eklund has his own real estate team under the larger real estate firm, Douglas Elliman. Eklund’s team is called The Eklund Gomes Team, as he has partnered with his longtime friend, John Gomes. According to Douglas Elliman’s website, the team has “secured over $10 billion in closed residential sales,” and has broken a number of records in sales.

However, despite all of his successes, at the end of the day, Eklund still remains humble. “At the end of the day, it’s about my upbringing,” Eklund explained during a 2017 interview with The Huffington Post. “I grew up in a country, within a society, in a family where none of these things mattered (NY real estate). Kindness, friendship, nature and health were important things. Living here is a big contrast. The buildings are taller, there’s a lot of neon and I’m in a cut-throat business. What I do professionally makes me consumed with making money. There are those polar opposites within me which make for an internal battle. You can easily be fooled by money and glitz, but I feel like everyone is the same really. I see that when I speak to people. In my heart, it doesn’t really matter.”

3. Eklund Had a Spin-off Show With a ‘Real Housewives Star’

In 2018, Eklund became the star of his third show on Bravo, “Bethenny and Fredrik.” In the spinoff series, Eklund partnered with former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel, as they tried to invest in various properties together. However, the show only lasted one season.

“[Bethenny] tells the truth, she says how it is,” Eklund told Us Weekly in 2018. “To me, it’s actually hurtful and annoying. She’s always very truthful doesn’t matter where you are, who you are speaking with, what the subject is, it doesn’t matter. It’s a great quality, [but] very annoying when you’re on a television show, [when] you’re being recorded.”

4. Eklund Purchased His Home in Beverly Hills For $7 Million in 2021

According to The Real Deal, in 2021, Eklund purchased a home for him and his family in Beverly Hills for $7 million. In true Eklund fashion, he repped himself in the deal. When Eklund and his family first moved to Los Angeles, they rented a home in Bel-Air.

Eklund’s new home is 5,700 square feet, and has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to the outlet. The property also features a movie theatre, a pool and a gym, as noted by The Real Deal.

5. Eklund Also Owns a Home in Connecticut, Which He Purchased in 2016

In 2016, Eklund purchased a country home in Roxbury, Connecticut, which was listed at $3.5 million, according to Variety. The home is over 5,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It makes for a perfect weekend getaway, as it is only located about 90 miles from New York City.

And, according to The Daily Mail, Eklund and his family rented out the home for four months at $150,000 per month in May 2020. The house was available from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend in 2020.

