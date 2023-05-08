Host Fires Back at Andy Cohen Following Major Dig

Andy Cohen’s “Jackhole of the Day” segment is getting a reaction from someone who received the “Watch What Happens Live” honor.

Following his interview with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, talk show host and comedian Howie Mandel received a great deal of criticism. One of the people who wasn’t a fan was Cohen, who criticized Mandel for not doing “his homework.” Cohen then decided that Mandel had earned himself the “Jackhole” title — and now, Mandel is responding.

“I was a jackhole. I’m a jackhloe on ‘Watch What Happens’ – Andy Cohen said I’m a jackhole. I think that’s positive,” Mandel told Nick Viall on the May 2, 2023, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

Mandel also said that “Bravo hates” him following his interview with Sandoval.

Andy Cohen Says He Was ‘Annoyed’ by Howie Mandel’s Interview With Tom Sandoval

After listening to Mandel interview Sandoval — which was the first and only interview Sandoval chose to do after the world learned that he had been cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with his co-star — and Madix’s friend — Raquel Leviss — Cohen discussed it on his SiriusXM radio show.

“This Howie Mandel thing, I don’t know. I found out about it last week, was annoyed on my behalf, on Bravo’s behalf, on the viewers’ behalf. Surprised he gave an interview to someone who doesn’t seem to be familiar with the show or watch the show on any level,” Cohen said.

Then, on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen decided to award the “Jackhole of the Day” to Mandel.

“Howie Mandel apparently didn’t know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today, because it seems like maybe he didn’t do his homework?” Cohen said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Howie Mandel Doesn’t Understand Why Scandoval Is as ‘Huge as it Is’ & Doesn’t Think He Deserves any Negativity Following His Interview With Tom Sandoval

During an interview with ExtraTV, Mandel expressed some frustrations over the negative feedback he’s been getting.

“I’m so beside myself. Listen, I don’t watch… and I made this clear. I don’t watch ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ I know what it is. I met Tom at a wedding. He’s a friend of a friend… I saw this Scandoval thing going into all this normal news cycle… and it was big,” he explained.

“I didn’t know what it was and I asked my daughter to explain and she said, ‘It’s that guy you met at the wedding,’ and he seemed like a very nice guy… My whole take from it was: ‘I don’t understand why this is as huge as it is,'” he added.

In direct response to Cohen’s comments about Mandel not doing “his homework,” Mandel said, “I don’t need to do homework. I know who he is… I wasn’t gonna weaponize his information and kind of, you know, challenge him on each thing. Those people that watch Bravo, you could challenge any piece of information you get from my podcast, but it’s just amazing how it has blown up everywhere.”

During his interview with Viall, Mandel said more of the same, adding that he doesn’t think he deserves any negativity.

“They wanted to hear me grill him,” Mandel said, adding that he agreed to allow Sandoval the floor to say what he wanted in a comfortable environment. “I don’t think I deserve any credit and I don’t think I deserve any negativity either,” he said.

Mandel said that the YouTube video of his time with Sandoval was his most viewed video “ever.”

