James Kennedy on Fans Wanting Him to Date Lala Kent

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy spoke about his friendship with his co-star Lala Kent on a February episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” During the podcast episode, Kent referenced that she and Kennedy had both gotten out of long-term relationships in late 2021. The “4 U” singer broke up with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, who is the father of her daughter Ocean, in October 2021. Kennedy and his former fiancee Raquel Leviss shared with their “Vanderpump Rules” castmates that they had ended their engagement during the two-part season 9 reunion special filmed in December 2021.

“We literally got into relationships at the same time, we then had issues with each other’s significant others and then we literally came into the conclusion, eh, I’m good on this at the same time,” said Kent on the February 9 podcast episode.

She then asked if Kennedy believed fans were interested in them dating. As “Vanderpump Rules” viewers are aware, the co-stars did not have a purely platonic relationship before they were committed to Emmett and Leviss.

Kennedy responded that he noticed his Instagram followers comment that he should be in a relationship with Kent.

“Yes, you should go to my Instagram and read all the comments, it’s like, ‘You guys are soulmates, you guys are meant to be, duh duh duh duh duh,’” said the professional DJ.

Kent asked if fans thought they should be together “because [they are] both crazy.”

“Honestly maybe. Look, you could say the word crazy, you could say whatever but I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m just myself, do you know what I mean,” responded Kennedy.

The professional DJ also asserted that he and Kent have “chemistry.”

James Kennedy Revealed if He Was ‘Still Obsessed’ With Lala Kent

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kennedy mentioned that he had romantically pursued Kent when the cast traveled to Hawaii during the show’s fourth season.

“When we went to Hawaii and I was still just chasing Lala and I couldn’t quite seal the deal yet I was just so like obsessed honestly. And thinking back it’s like wow it’s crazy,” said the 30-year-old.

When Kent joked that he “realize[d] [he is] still obsessed” with her, he stated he thinks that “there’s always going to be something.”

During the interview, Kennedy noted that he “might be seeing” someone new. While he did not provide much detail about his new romantic partner, he asserted that he “like[s] this girl.”

Lala Kent & James Kennedy Revealed if They Would Date on ‘WWHL’

During a joint January 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kennedy and Kent revealed if they would be willing to rekindle their romance. Kent quipped that she did not believe her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star “is ready to be like a step dad” to Ocean.

Kennedy then suggested that he was not against the notion of dating Kent.

“Honestly, we have both done so much growing up and stuff and I mean, I would love to just continue just this beautiful friendship that we do have and you know, look, I never say never to anything nowadays. Honestly after everything that I’ve been through, I never say never to anything,” said the DJ.

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay shared that she is against the idea of Kent and Kennedy dating.

“Anyone who knows Lala knows her type and it’s not Randal and it’s not James, let’s just say that,” said the 36-year-old with a laugh.

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Jeana Keough’s Son Shane Looks So Different