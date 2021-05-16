PHOTOS: Vanderpump Rules Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Engaged

“Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are engaged! The couple announced their engagement via Instagram posts on Sunday, May 16. Leviss posted a series of photos, including a photo of the engagement ring, as seen below.

Leviss captioned the photo, “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA.” Kennedy also joined in on the excitement posting a photo of him kissing his fiancé and captioned it, “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. #RACHELLA.”

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” have witnessed firsthand how Kennedy and Leviss’s relationship has grown over the years. The two first met at a New Year’s Eve party where Kennedy was DJ’ing. At the time, Leviss had, “no idea what the show was,” she told Bravo a few months later. The couple became Instagram official in February 2016, moved in together in November 2018, adopted a dog together, and have been dating for more than five years now.

Plenty of fellow Bravo and “Vanderpump Rules” stars shared their excitement for the couple on their Instagram posts. Ariana Madix commented multiple heart emojis, and Lala Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett commented, “Yes amazing.” Scheana Shay wrote, “Wooooohooooooo” and Brittany Cartwright wrote, “Aw congratulations!!”

Kennedy Recently Sparked Engagement Rumors

Kennedy hasn’t been shy about his love for Leviss and their future together. The DJ attended a royal dinner party during a recent episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” where he hinted that a proposal was in the works.

Vanderpump – who has been a fan of the relationship since the beginning – gave her blessing for the future engagement. “You won’t find anyone else that’s more on your side than that girl,” Vanderpump told Kennedy of Leviss.

Kennedy then revealed that he sees a serious future with her. He told Vanderpump, “Well, can you keep a secret? … I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you’ve seen everything she’s stuck by me with. I really couldn’t imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. There’s no ‘buts’ — I think I’m going to ask her to marry me.”

Vanderpump once again shared her approval replying, “That will be the best decision you’ve ever made.” She then attempted to help Kennedy practice some possible proposal options for the “big moment.”

Leviss Has Also Opened Up About Marrying Kennedy

Kennedy wasn’t the only one in the relationship thinking about the long-run. Leviss shared last April that the two have discussed their future together and marriage is definitely a serious option.

“We’ve been talking about engagement for a long time,” she shared with HollywoodLife in April 2020. “He’s mentioned it to me several times and I told him I would tell him when I’m ready. I see it in the future.”

Leviss added, “It’s not that I’m not ready. I would love to have my parents’ approval on it. We’ve been together for a long time. My parents have seen all the sides of James as well, so my parents are super supportive of our relationship now. It’s just making sure I have their approval before I make the next step.”

