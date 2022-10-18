Vanderpump Rules & Southern Charm Stars Clash at BravoCon

One star of “Vanderpump Rules” rubbed some of his fellow Bravolebrities the wrong way during BravoCon weekend and found himself in hot water after getting called out for his comments during a panel.

It all started when Page Six reported that a “spy” from the publication overheard VPR’s James Kennedy telling his girlfriend Ally Lewber and friends that he didn’t think there were any good-looking girls on “Southern Charm.” The publication wrote that Kennedy was at the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel in the Big Apple when he spilled, “I never even thought a pretty girl was on ‘Southern Charm.’”

The British DJ also said he didn’t understand the attraction for the show’s OG star Shep Rose. Kennedy’s friend replied that Rose, 42, was “old,” while Kennedy, who’d just turned 30, was still “in [his] prime.”

The report didn’t take long to circulate at the Bravoleb-packed event in NYC and the following night, “Southern Charm” star Ann Taylor Green posted a video of the BravoCon After Dark party where Kennedy was the DJ. “@itsjameskennedy,” she wrote over the video, “‘Hey Alexa… next.’ Love, the ugly girls from Southern Charm,” she added with a kiss emoji.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

James Kennedy Admitted He Made the Comments During a Panel But Said He Was ‘Mistaken’ About the Show

Kennedy owned up to his comments during the “Watch What Happens Live: Charming House Rules” event at the Javits Center. “First of all, I was mistaken by shows, because obviously there’s a lot of pretty girls” on “Southern Charm,” he acknowledged in front of a booing crowd, Page Six reported from the pre-taped event that is scheduled to air on Bravo on Thursday.

Host Andy Cohen then asked Kennedy to explain what show he’d been talking about in that case but Kennedy didn’t bite, telling the audience he was “taking back” his comments. Cohen asked again but the DJ claimed he didn’t remember.

Other ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members, Including Shep Rose, Responded to James Kennedy’s Comments During the Same Event

During the event, some of the “Southern Charm” cast addressed Kennedy’s comments, including Rose who said Kennedy “looks 80” years old. Influencer Venita Aspen told Cohen and the audience that she was “very disappointed” in Kennedy’s comments.

Lala Kent addressed the fiasco in her Instagram Stories as well, telling fans that she saw some comments on the Page Six article that were accusing the “Vanderpump Rules” women of being “ugly” instead. Kent shared that she was unhappy that at this point, people were resorting to those kinds of comments as if insulting one group of women would make the situation better. Kent added in her Story that she believed every single woman was hot.

Kennedy was also ripped by fans for his comments on Reddit after Green’s post was shared on the platform. Someone commented, “James resorts to personal attacks, typically looks, and it is disgusting behavior.” Many others accused the DJ of putting other people’s appearance down in order to make himself feel better.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’