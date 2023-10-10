Jax Taylor in the Middle of Airplane Safety Issue

Jax Taylor of “Vanderpump Rules” fame was on a flight from New York’s JFK airport to Los Angeles international when the aircraft was forced to return to the gate due to a safety issue.

According to Page Six, Taylor was flying first class and his seat was in the reclined position, which isn’t allowed during take off. However, when Taylor tried to put his seat in the upright position, it wouldn’t budge.

“It made the plane two-and-a-half hours late because they were already on the runway, and it was raining,” someone on the flight told the outlet. “There were 13 passengers going to Singapore and China who had to rush off the plane. They had, like, an hour to deplane and get to the other terminal before the doors closed,” the passenger on the flight added.

Jax Taylor’s Airplane Incident Wasn’t His Fault

A rep for Taylor told Page Six that the issue was beyond the reality star’s control.

“The plane did not come back due to any uproar. His seat was in the bed position in first class, and the plane is unable to take off if it is not upright. He was not able to sit in that seat. It was not working. It was not his fault that the seat wouldn’t move from the bed position,” the rep explained.

Sources told Page Six that Taylor was flying on JetBlue’s version of first class, which is called Mint. According to the airline’s website, each seat in Mint is its own suite and each cubby features a comfy seat that fully reclines, a large television, and plenty of room for storage.

The Points Guy reports that a Mint seat can cost anywhere from $300 to $1000 per flight. Aircrafts that offer Mint seating have a total of 16 suites at the front of the plane.

Jax Taylor Is Opening a Bar & Will Be on a New Television Show

While it’s unknown why Taylor was in New York (he lives in California), the reality star does have quite a few plates spinning at present time.

In August 2023, Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, confirmed that they were opening their very own sports bar. The announcement was made on the couple’s “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“We started construction on Monday, and I’m really excited. We’re finally going to have a neighborhood sports bar,” Taylor said at the time.

Meanwhile, the former SUR bartender was also cast on the new television series, “House of Villains.” On August 15, 2023, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the show would be premiering on October 12, 2023, on E!

Taylor will be joined with other reality television villains, including “The Bachelor” star Corinne Olympios, “The Challenge’s” Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, “90 Day Fiancé’s” Anfisa Arkhipchenko, and “Love Is Blind’s” Shake Chatterjee, to name a few.

The one person who Taylor supposedly has a feud with on the season is Chatterjee, a veterinarian who angered many viewers during his stint on “Love Is Blind.”

“If I see you out in Hollywood, I will gladly go back to jail for you,” Taylor tells Chatterjee in a teaser for the show (per People).

