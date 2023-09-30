Allison Holker Shares Photos of tWitch’s Grave for the First Time

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker spent some time at the grave of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022.

Holker brought her three kids, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia (the latter two are tWitch’s biological children; he also considered Weslie to be his own), to spend some time remembering tWitch on what would have been his 41st birthday.

“We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day,” Holker captioned an Instagram post on September 29, 2023.

“Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker’s Kids Brought Flowers to tWitch’s Grave

Holker snapped a few pictures of her kids surrounding tWitch’s grave, all holding flowers. Weslie had white roses in her hands as Maddox sat with a potted flowering plant with orange and yellow blooms. Meanwhile, Zaia sat on her knees while holding a bouquet of light blue hydrangea.

Colleagues, friends, and fans reacted to the post in the comments section.

“You’re an incredible woman. Sending you all so much love xx,” read a message from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess.

“It’s a beautiful day. Sending you all so much love,” wrote Ellen Degeneres.

“Is it me or is he literally shining down in these pictures?” a third Instagram user asked.

“Shining Stephen’s love through the rays, I pray God surrounds you and the children with beautiful memories today as we celebrate him on his day. Love you all,” a fourth comment read.

Allison Holker Admits She & Her Kids Have ‘Really Hard Days’

According to TMZ, tWitch was found dead in a motel room not too far from the home he shared with Holker and the kids.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” Holker said in a statement given to the outlet.

Following tWitch’s sudden death, Holker has been active on social media and has often shared updates about how her and her three kids have been doing.

On September 28, 2023, she shared an update on her Instagram feed.

“Life lately… So proud of my angels! Allowing love to stay in our hearts guiding us and leading us. There are some really hard moments we have had some really hard days but we lean on each other and lift each other up. We start every morning by saying .. we do the hard things! It’s our most vulnerable moments that keep us stronger together and forever,” she wrote.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

