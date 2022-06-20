‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Gives Update on Baby Plans

It’ll be another baby — but not straight away — for one happy couple.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about expanding their family. The pair share 1-year-old son Cruz and would like to give him a sibling sooner rather than later.

Cruz turned one on April 12, 2022, and was feted with a baseball-themed birthday party. Cruz spent the day surrounded by his family and friends, including baby pals Hartford, Summer, and Ocean.

“Watching you grow every day has been absolutely incredible and now you’re turning one today. I can’t believe we have a one year old!! You make you’re mother and I so proud every day buddy I am so honored to be your father,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post on Cruz’s birthday.

Since then, it sounds like Taylor and Cartwright have been thinking of expanding their family. While they both want to have another baby, they haven’t decided on the timing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Answered a Fan Who Asked Him About Baby No. 2 in an Instagram Q&A

Taylor did a Q&A on his Instagram Stories while in Kentucky with Cartwright and Cruz for Cartwright’s brother’s wedding.

“Will you and Brit try for baby #2 soon?” someone asked Taylor.

“Yes,” he responded, adding, “when is the question. We want them close though.”

Cartwright and Taylor haven’t shared much more information about adding to their brood outside of knowing that they want to — and that’s something they’ve known for quite some time.

“I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want. So we will probably end up with three,” Cartwright told E! News in April 2021.

Cartwright Admitted She Misses Being Pregnant

Cartwright had a fairly rough first pregnancy. Not only was she physically ill quite a bit while pregnant, but she was also in labor for several hours.

“I was in labor for 26, 27 hours! It was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was definitely the most beautiful and rewarding thing. It was all so amazing and now having him in my arms I couldn’t imagine life without him,” Cartwright told E! News.

On the June 13, 2022, episode of the “Betches Moms” podcast, Cartwright opened up about her future baby plans.

“Is that going to happen anytime soon?” Cartwright was asked.

“I hope so,” she responded. “I’m ready for like… I miss being pregnant now,” she added.

Cartwright went on to say that watching Cruz grow up has made her want another one even more. She said she wants to enjoy her recent weight loss before getting pregnant again. At the same time, Cartwright echoed Taylor’s thoughts — she wants her kids close in age.

“I’m definitely ready for another one. Soon. … I want my kids to be close enough in age where they can go to school together and be friends together and not hate each other too much,” Cartwright said on the “Betches Moms” podcast.

She also said if their second child is a boy, they will try for a girl.

READ NEXT: Brock Davies Reveals the Dangerous Habit He Allows Summer to Do