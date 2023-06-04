‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Admits He Regrets What He Said About Ariana Madix

Jax Taylor says he regrets things he said about Ariana Madix in the past.

Three months after Madix’s ex, Tom Sandoval, made headlines for his shocking cheating scandal with her close friend Raquel Leviss, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out in a wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone.

In the interview, Taylor said he and Madix have “moved past” their feud and now see each other regularly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Said Ariana Madix ‘Seems Like a Completely Different Person’ Now That She’s No Longer With Tom Sandoval

In the May 2023 interview, Taylor was asked if he regrets the way he treated Madix in the past, including making comments he made about her sexuality. Madix has been open about being bisexual.

“I regret a lot of things that I’ve said and done in life,” the former SUR bartender said. “I think we’ve moved past that. I’ve seen Ariana more times in the last month than I have in the last five years. She seems like a completely different person.”

Taylor admitted that he has not “always gotten along” with Madix and that they “have different views on things.” “But that doesn’t mean we can’t be around and talk to each other,” he added. “And now she’s glowing and smiling from ear to ear. She’s happier. …I was just on the phone with her the other day. She even sounds different. I f***ing hate to use this word, but she’s thriving. And she deserves it.”

Taylor also revealed that before he does interviews or goes on podcasts, he clears it with Madix before talking about her situation because he wants to remain “respectful.”

Jax Taylor Repeatedly Criticized Ariana Madix’s Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Taylor used to be best friends with Sandoval, but things changed four years ago when the two butted heads ahead of Taylor’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

Once he was married, Taylor was critical of Sandoval’s relationship with Madix. In an interview with Bravo’s “The Daily Dish,” he described the longtime couple as “glorified roommates.” “They want different things,” Taylor said. “Tom wants to be out every night. Ariana wants to be in her bedroom every night watching movies. Nothing adds up… I don’t think they’re compatible [and] I don’t think it’s going to last forever.”

In January 2020, Taylor found himself in hot water during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” After a fan speculated that Sandoval would probably never get married or have kids because his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix didn’t want those things. Taylor said under his breath, “She likes women,” then quickly added, “I’m sorry.”

Cartwright chastised Taylor, telling him, “Don’t say that. … She likes everybody just like most of us do.”

“Just own it, that’s fine, just don’t lie about it,’ Taylor added,

After Taylor said he didn’t mean to say it, host Andy Cohen said. “Well, you just said his girlfriend is a lesbian.”

According to People, Madix responded to Taylor’s comment on Twitter, writing, “I DO like women AND men. It’s called being bisexual. Ever heard of it? #thisisnthard.”

Soon after, she was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she said Taylor’s comments made no sense to her.

“I thought it was really gross,” she clapped back. “I also thought it didn’t make any sense on any level. I mean, there are lesbians who have children, there are lesbians who don’t. There are women who have children who are married, and there are women who are married who don’t. None of it made any sense.”

“Also, I’ve been very open and honest about the fact that I’m bisexual and I don’t think that that’s an issue,” the bar star added. “It’s certainly not an issue in my relationship, so, I think he should just chill out.”

According to Us Weekly, Taylor responded with a tweet of his own. “Must be nice to be on a show and dodge everything about your relationship life for 9 years and tell production ‘I am not talking about that’ but still wants a paycheck,” he wrote. “That’s my response to Ariana. Most negative person I have ever met.”

Three years later, Taylor is reserving his negative tweets for Sandoval and his cover band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. Following his feature in the music magazine, he tweeted, “Made it in @rollingstone and I didn’t even need to be in a s****y cover band.. lol.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business