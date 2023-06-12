‘Vanderpump Rules’ Feud May Soon Be Buried

A “Vanderpump Rules” feud may be ending soon.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t been speaking to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark since the former didn’t make it to the latter’s wedding in Italy in 2022. Since that decision was made, a rift was formed.

And while the two couples haven’t been seen hanging out together in nearly a year, Taylor seems to think that things will work out.

“It’s slowly, slowly coming back. [Brittany and Katie] talked at Scheana’s birthday a little bit, and they’re trying to fix that — which is bizarre to me, because it doesn’t have anything to do with Katie,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone, later adding. “I miss my friendship with Stassi and Beau, and I hope it will be fixed soon.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Has Wanted to Make Things Better With Stassi Schroeder for a While

Despite the fact that Schroeder and Taylor used to date, they ended up building a friendship years after their split and would often hang out as a group with their spouses — and their kids. Taylor and Cartwright’s son, Cruz, and Schroeder and Clark’s daughter, Hartford, are close in age and used to be the best of friends.

However, after Taylor and Cartwright informed Schroeder and Clark that they weren’t going to be able to make it to Europe for their nuptials, Schroeder ended all contact. It’s something that has bothered Cartwright for months.

“With me and Stassi, there’s some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out,” she said on the June 13, 2022, episode of the “Betches Moms” podcast.

Stassi Schroeder & Jax Taylor Have Different Takes on What Happened

Taylor, Cartwright, Schroeder, and Clark have all talked about the feud, though it seems each side has a different story to tell.

“They are RSVP’d ‘yes.’ Whenever we were around them, they’re like, ‘We’re coming.’ Then it kept happening,” Schroeder said on her Patreon podcast called “The Good, The Bad, and The Baby,” according to Us Weekly. However, Schroeder says that she and Clark found out that Taylor was going around telling other people that he had no intentions of attending the wedding.

“Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s*** about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other,” she explained.

However, Taylor has maintained that the travel was just too much because of Covid — and because he and Cartwright didn’t have a passport for their son.

“I was planning on going to the wedding, we were coming right out of Covid, and my son Cruz’s passport wasn’t ready. I can’t change the law. So, I was going to stay home and watch Cruz, and Brittany and her mom were going to go to the wedding,” he told Rolling Stone.

“Then, Brittany’s mom’s best friend’s husband died, so she couldn’t go anymore. Also, this was a very expensive trip for us. It would have cost, like, $20,000. And I have no help with the baby. So, it didn’t work out, and we felt bad, so we sent Stassi and Beau $500 to cover our food. And they didn’t really accept it, which I understand,” he added.

