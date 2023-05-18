Jax Taylor Shares an Update About Him & Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to make their way back to reality television and have not one but three shows in the works.

The news came by way of a Cameo that a “Vanderpump Rules” fan shared on TikTok.

“I’m telling you right here, right now. I will be back on TV. In fact, we are back on TV right now,” Taylor said in the Cameo video which was originally shared to TikTok on April 25, 2023. “I also have three other shows that are coming out. I think you may be able to guess what one of them is going to be. I wish I could tell you but obviously we’re under lock and key with certain things,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Confirmed They Are Working on New Television Projects

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright TELL ALL! | Vanderpump Rules Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright, formerly of Vanderpump Rules, join Dr. Layke to discuss their history with reality TV, family life, and newly risen scandals. Plus, we dive into mental health, botox, and what comes next for the couple! Listen to the Forever Young Podcast: tr.ee/30Pl7AMLaM Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/foreveryoungpod/ Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@foreveryoungpod?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc 2023-05-02T16:39:56Z

On a special episode of the “Forever Young” podcast, Taylor and Cartwright sat down for a chat with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. John Layke. The reality stars opened up about their future television plans.

Taylor admitted that he really needed to “take a break from the TV world,” but says that he and Cartwright are ready to jump back in. A little later on in the podcast, Taylor says that if producers asked him and his wife to return to “Vanderpump Rules,” they would “absolutely” join.

Taylor explained that his “mental health was taking a huge hit” in the last couple of seasons that he appeared on the Bravo show. “It was eight years of being drilled,” Taylor said. “Like, I was being hammered for eight years. I was the villain of the show for eight years,” he explained, adding that it took a toll despite him having “thick skin.”

“I was breaking down. I was crying. I was making a lot of dumb mistakes,” he said of the last season he was on VPR.

At the end of the podcast, Dr. Layke asked the couple what’s next. “There’s a lot to be excited about,” Taylor said.

“We have, like, two or three projects that we can’t really talk about yet. But things are coming, so we’re excited about that,” Cartwright added.

Jax Taylor Says He’s Part of the ‘House of Villains’ Cast

There have been rumors swirling about a new reality television show called “House of Villains” that is expected to air on E! sometime in 2023.

“The following reality star villains are confirmed to be filming House of Villains which will be airing on E! Anna Delvey is the rumored host! Omarosa, Farrah Abraham, and Heidi Montag are rumored to be a part of the cast,” read an Instagram caption from a fan account back in February 2023.

Taylor appeared to spill the beans, however, when someone asked him if the rumors about him being part of the cast were true. “Sure is,” Taylor responded, according to a screenshot shared by Instagram account BravoBreakingNews.

Things are still fairly hush-hush when it comes to the new program, and the cast has yet to be confirmed — outside of Taylor.

