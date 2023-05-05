Bravo Star Gives Birth to First Child: PHOTO

On May 5, 2023, “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain shared the first photo of her newborn baby boy on Instagram.

“Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay,” the Bravo star captioned a post introducing her son to the world.

The reality star, who appeared on the first season of “The Traitors,” announced her pregnancy in December 2022. “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you,” she captioned a picture of her baby bump.

Now, she’s a new mom. Chastain held her newborn, who has a full head of dark hair, while still in the hospital. She wore her blond hair up in a messy bun and threw on a pair of sunglasses for the selfie.

Fans Comments on the First Photo of Kate Chastain’s Newborn Baby

Chastain didn’t share any details about her labor and delivery, but previously told Entertainment Tonight that she had a relatively easy pregnancy.

“You know, I’ve been very lucky — easiest pregnancy ever, from what I’ve heard! I’ve not been sick. I’ve only craved donuts, so as eager as I am to be able to like have a drink again, and have my body back, it does occur to me that I’ll also have a baby when that happens,” she told the outlet in February 2023.

Fans are now getting their first look at baby Sullivan, who appeared alert as his mom snapped a pic to share with the world.

“Oh my goodness what a sweet baby. Congrats!” one comment read.

“I’m dieing [sic] at the facial expression. He sure doesn’t look like he’s gonna take shit from anybody! Lol congrats!!!! So handsome love the name!” someone else added.

“If I ever had a child, I would definitely take a picture in my sunglasses from my hospital bed,” a third Instagram user said.

“Look at his cheeky look. That’s mommy’s boy! Congratulations. The biggest thing in the entire world,” a fourth commented.

Kate Chastain Hasn’t Shared too Much About Her Pregnancy

Chastain has chosen to keep the majority of her pregnancy private, not even revealing who the father of her child is. While many fans have been hoping that the baby’s biological dad is Chastain’s ex, Chef Ben Robinson, she has made it clear that there isn’t a man involved and that she’s raising the baby “solo.”

“I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.”

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chastain admitted that she was hoping to have a child of her own, though this baby was not planned.

“I wasn’t planning it, but I was hoping for it. It is a happy miracle, and I would love to share every detail with how it happened and everything, but I think I’m gonna be a good mom because I’m realizing, like, this is not just my information. Like, my unborn child, one day, will have access to the internet and we’ll be able to Google, and I just feel like it’s not just my information to share,” she told the outlet.

