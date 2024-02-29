Brittany Cartwright Asks for Prayers After Shocking Relationship Announcement

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright of “Vanderpump Rules” fame have confirmed that they are currently separated. After weeks of speculation, the former couple has come forward to share the surprising news with fans.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” Cartwright said on the February 29, 2024, episode of the”When Reality Hits” podcast.

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she added.

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in 2019 and share one son together.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Taylor for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Is Focused on Being a Mom

Cartwright and Taylor have been talking openly about adding another child to their family, and both had said that they wanted to give Cruz a sibling sometime soon.

In June 2023, Cartwright told Us Weekly, “I wanna spend this summer having fun. And then I’m ready to try for No. 2.” Meanwhile, Taylor told the outlet, “I’m thinking we’re thinking maybe August, September [2023] somewhere around there we start trying for number two and then I’m done. God gave me two hands for two.”

Weeks before announcing her separation from Taylor, Cartwright told the Daily Mail that a second child was still in her family plans.

“We do want to welcome a second child. I definitely want another baby 100%. I am not pregnant right now, but I’ve talked to Jax about it. We don’t want our children to be too far apart in age,” she said.

Now, however, it seems as though things have drastically changed. As Cartwright navigates her time away from Taylor, she said that she is focusing on taking care of herself and her 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“I’m taking one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz,” she said on her podcast.

Jax Taylor Previously Denied Splitting From Brittany Cartwright

On February 17, Taylor shared a photo from a recent trip that he took without his wife. In the comments section, a fan asked if he and Cartwright had ended their relationship.

“Why would you say that,, I can’t take a trip with out my wife for work,” Taylor responded, adding the rolling eyes emoji.

Taylor and Cartwright are set to appear on the new “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff titled, “The Valley.” The show “follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships,” via Variety.

It’s unknown if Cartwright and Taylor’s split will be part of the first season, which kicks off on March 19.

