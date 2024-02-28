Andy Cohen Reacts as Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Parts Ways With Bravo

Another familiar face is leaving a “Real Housewives” franchise — and Andy Cohen has responded. In late February 2024, Marlo Hampton told People magazine that she won’t be returning to the Atlanta franchise.

“My contract with ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ ended when season 15 wrapped. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past,” she said.

“My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity,” she added.

On the February 27, 2024, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen shared his feelings on the news.

“I love Marlo and, you know, I don’t think there’s been a more, you know, no one has had a run on the Housewives like she’s had in that she was a friend for so many years and she was such a great friend and it was so great when she finally got her peach, and I also loved getting to know her in a deeper way after she did get her peach,” Cohen said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Doesn’t think Marlo Hampton Is Going to Step Out of the Spotlight Completely

Play

Hampton joined the cast of RHOA as a friend of on season 4. She appeared quite a few times over the next several years before landing a full-time role on season 14. After two seasons, however, she’s walking away.

Cohen reacted to Hampton’s decision in depth, giving Hampton credit for taking time to support her family.

“And also, I have to say, I thought that what she said, and I can’t quote it directly, but she said, you know, her boys are entering a really pivotal point in their lives where it is going to benefit them to have her around more…you know, with them, and so I think that’s great on her part that she sees that and she said she is focused on her representation in their eyes and getting back to showing her multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity,” he continued.

At the same time, Cohen doesn’t think that Hampton is going to completely disappear from the Bravoverse.

“I will say this. I hope that we have not seen the last of Marlo Hampton and I have a feeling we haven’t, and I will look forward to having her back in the clubhouse whenever she wants and, you know, it’s an open door with Atlanta, with Marlo, so we love Marlo,” he said.

Andy Cohen & Production Plan to Reboot RHOA for Season 16

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be getting a rebooted season when the show returns. Cohen has pretty much confirmed that RHOA will be getting a cast shake-up.

“I do want to say I’m not announcing anything, but we are on it and the casting is superb and it’s funny because I saw casting last week and last week I was thinking, ‘Okay, this is gonna be great. We have a sense,'” he said on the February 6, 2024, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

So far, there has only been one confirmed cast member for season 16 and that’s Porsha Williams.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!” Guobadia said in a statement. She also shared the news on Instagram. “Are y’all ready?” she asked fans in the caption of a fun video.

READ NEXT: Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Files for Divorce